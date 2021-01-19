PARKSTON — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon earned a 39-22 victory over Parkston in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
For BHSA, Jaymison Bjorum (138), Landon Smith (145), Turner Nicholson (182) and D.J. Rueb (285) won by pin. Landon Sudbeck (132) and Kolter Kramer (152) won by pin for Parkston.
KWLPG Quad
KIMBALL — Host Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes went 3-0 in a home wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday in Kimball.
MCM went 2-1 on the day. Redfield downed Wagner in the other match.
KWLPG edge McCook Central-Montrose 34-33, led by pins from Kasen Konstanz (106), Spencer Hanson (152) and Levi Nightingale (195). Isaak Pulse (220), Carter Randall (145) and Jacobi Krouse (182) won by pin for MCM.
In a 38-29 win over Redfield, KWLPG got pins from Joey Baas (152), Grayson Hanson (160), Nightingale (195) and Kameron Styles (285). Grady Fey (220) won by pin for Redfield.
KWLPG completed the sweep with a 65-12 victory over Wagner. For KWLPG, Styles (285), Iden Myers (113), Chase Varilek (132), Grayson Hanson (152), Holden Havlik (160) and Jayden Kahler (170) won by pin. Riley Roberts scored a pin at 145 pounds for Wagner.
MCM beat Wagner 48-26 behind pins from Dakota Buck (113), Jackson Remmer (132), Kade Grocott (170) and Krouse (182). Gannon Knebel (152) and Kahle Hill (160) won by pin for Wagner.
MCM edged Redfield 35-30, with Trystan Traupel (106), Grocott (170) and Austin Hoiten (195) winning by pin for the Fighting Cougars. Dylan Whitley (160) won by pin for Redfield.
Redfield downed Wagner 58-10, with Gavin Nichols (285), Mason Whitley (113)Keaton Rohlfs (132), Bradyn Robbins (138), Mason Fey (145), Dylan Whitley (160), Cullen McNeil (170) and Corbin Schwartz (182) winning by pin.
West Central Tri.
HARTFORD — Vermillion went 2-0 in a Dakota XII Conference wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Hartford.
Vermillion edged Tri-Valley 42-39. For the victorious Tanagers, Hayden Schroeder (106), Connor Peterson (120) and Nick Roob (132) won by pin, with Schroeder’s pin requiring just 11 seconds. Lawson Loiseau (126), Porter Jensen (138), Tyler Groenewold (145), Isaac Nehlich (182), Alex Andresen (195) and Ethan Nehlich (220) won by pin for Tri-Valley.
The Tanagers topped host West Central 39-33, with Schroeder (106), Rollie French (138), Roz Baylor (220) and Zach Brady (285) winning by pin. Connor Siemonsma (126), Robby Edberg (145), Chet Carda (152), Gabe Gebhardt (182) and Abraham Maras (195) won by pin for West Central.
West Central beat Tri-Valley 46-30 in the other matchup, with Siemonsma (126) and Edberg (145) winning by pin for the Trojans. Jensen (138), Isaac Nehlich (182), Andresen (195) and Ethan Nehlich (220) won by pin for Tri-Valley, with Ethan Nehlich winning with a 12-second pin.
Madison Quad
MADISON — Madison and Dell Rapids each swept Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson in Dakota XII Conference wrestling action on Tuesday.
Host Madison beat Dakota Valley 69-12 and EPJ 38-35. For Madison, Tyler Reck (220/285) went 2-0 with two pins.
Dell Rapids beat Dakota Valley 71-12 and Elk Point-Jefferson 48-27. For Dell Rapids, John Mortrude (113), Canyon Lowman (126) and Mitchell Klinkenborg (182) went 2-0 with two pins.
For EPJ, Ben Swatek (160/170) went 2-0 with two pins. Skyler Swatek (152) went 2-0 with a pin and a technical fall.
BC-NG 45, Crofton-Bloomfield 24
ALBION, Neb. — Boone Central-Newman Grove topped Crofton-Bloomfield 45-24 in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
For BCNG, Carson Wood (113), Gavon Dozler (120), William Karmann (152) and Richard Cleveland (182) won by pin. Jared Janssen (220) scored a pin for Crofton-Bloomfield.
Guardian Angels Quad.
WEST POINT, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic went 2-0 in a wrestling quadrangular hosted by Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic edged host GACC 42-36. For the victorious Trojans, Nash Albers (145), Conner Hochstein (152), Kyle Lemme (170), Cole Steffensen (126) and Kerby Hochstein (132) won by pin. Caden Ernesti (160) and George Fraher (285) won by pin for GACC.
The Trojans bounced Scribner-Snyder 42-9, with Cedar Catholic drawing seven forfeits. Chandler Carrier scored a pin for Scribner-Snyder.
In other matches, Guardian Angels beat Clarkson-Leigh 48-36 and Scribner-Snyder 60-12, and Clarkson-Leigh bounced Scribner-Snyder 51-12.
Viborg-Hurley Tri.
VIBORG — Garretson split two matchups in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday, hosted by Viborg-Hurley.
Garretson downed Viborg-Hurley 42-9, led by pins from Trevon Cross (138) and Tayson Swatek (145).
Marion-Freeman downed Garretson 45-30. For Marion-Freeman, Riley Tschetter (106), Owen Eitemiller (152), Ethan Ortman (160), Chris Kessler (195) and Clayton Smith (220) won by pin. Jayse Miller (132), Braxton Rozeboom (138) and Cross (145) won by pin for Garretson.
Information on the Viborg-Hurley/Marion-Freeman matchup was not available at presstime.
