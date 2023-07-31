REDFIELD — Tabor advanced to the final day of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 5-3 victory over host Redfield on Monday.
Tabor will play Elk Point-Jefferson at 1 p.m. today (Tuesday). The winner of that game will face Dell Rapids in a winner-take-all final.
Logan Winckler had two of Tabor’s three hits. Easton Mudder had a double and two RBI.
Keaton Rohlfs had a double and two RBI, and Peyton Osborn doubled for Redfield. Erik Salmen and Nolan Gall each had a hit in the effort.
Riley Rothschadl pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight, for the victory. Landon Smith got the final out for the save. Rohlfs took the loss, going the distance.
Tabor scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the fifth after trailing 3-0.
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Dell Rapids 4
REDFIELD — Elk Point-Jefferson scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to beat Dell Rapids 5-4 in the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Monday in Redfield.
With the victory, Elk Point-Jefferson advances to the final day of the tournament and will face Tabor at 1 p.m. The winner of that game plays Dell Rapids in a winner-take-all final.
Ty Trometer had two hits, and Tayson Swatek posted a double and two RBI for EPJ. Keaton Gale and Kayden Moore each had a hit in the victory.
Mason Stubbe and Drake Eastman each had two hits for Dell Rapids. Aiden Boechler tripled. C.J. Smith and Jack Henry each doubled. Dylan Kindt and Brayden Pankonen each had a hit for the Phils.
Hunter Geary pitched two innings of shutout work for the victory. Ben Swatek started for EPJ, striking out three in his seven innings of work. Will Jaton took the loss in relief of Treyse Eastman, who struck out five in his five innings of work.
