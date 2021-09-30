LENNOX — Sioux Falls Christian swept the team titles at the Lennox Oriole Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday in Lennox.
In the girls’ race, Sioux Falls Christian beat out host Lennox 26 to 60. Ethan-Parkston (61), Vermillion (79) and Milbank (85) rounded out the first five.
SFC put three runners in the top six, led by medalist Ellie Maddox (18:14.02). Milbank’s Ashlynn Batchelor (18:39.37) was second, followed by SFC’s Corinne Braun (19:10.28), Tea Area’s Jaycie Babb (19:22.42) and Lennox’s Emily Plucker (19:31.49).
Ethan-Parkston’s Lindsey Roth was the top area runner, finishing seventh in 19:42.60 over the 5,000-meter course. Vermillion’s Taeli Barta (19:45.73) was eighth.
The SFC boys beat out Milbank 21 to 55 for the title. Lennox (73) was third, followed by Vermillion (84) and Dakota Valley (98).
Milbank’s Nick Batchelor won the 5,000-meter event in 15:44.71, with three SFC runners right behind him: Daniel Colby (16:19.33), Patrick Vogel (19:27.58) and Derrek Vander Leest (16:52.54). Beresford’s Andrew Atwood (16:55.22) was fifth, with Dakota Valley’s Blake Schmiedt (17:07.86) seventh and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross (17:11.86) ninth.
