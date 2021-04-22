LENNOX — Beresford’s Laura Bogue and Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney each had strong days at the inaugural Rich Luther Relays track and field meet, held Thursday in Lennox.
Bogue won the 300 hurdles in 50.2, and helped the Watchdogs to two relay wins. She ran on Beresford’s winning 800 relay (1:52.7) and anchored the Watchdogs’ winning 1600 relay (4:19.3).
Savannah Beeson also ran on both of Beresford’s winning relays. Isabel Delay and Rachel Zanter rounded out the 800 relay squad, while Anna Atwood and Adyson Hansen completed the 1600 squad for Beresford.
Dakota Valley had three girls each win one event: Silja Gunderson in the 100 hurdles (16.7), Jorja VanDenHul in the high jump (5-0) and Rylee Rosenquist in the shot put (35-9 1/2).
Vermillion won one relay and one individual event. Chandler Cleveland won the discus with a toss of 91-0. The foursome of Ellie Schroeder, Jenaya Cleveland, Grace Chausee and Jaymes Drake won the 400 relay in 53.1.
For Lennox, Alicia Ruud won the 400 (1:01.5) and 800 (2:24.4), Kelsie Schmidt won the 3200 (12:41.7), and the two teamed with Emily Plucker and Lily Mechels to win the 3200 relay (10:08.1). Tea Area’s Carson Quigley won the long jump (15-11) and triple jump (32-4), then helped the Titans to victory in the medley relay (4:36.9).
The Vermillion boys won three relays — the 1600 (3:42.0), 3200 (8:44.0) and medley (3:49.5) — with Jakob Dobney anchoring all three victories. Hari Kadarkaraisamy (1600, medley, Eric Zephier (1600, medley) and Joel Dahlhoff (1600, 32000 each ran on two relays for the Tanagers. Jacob Chasing Hawk ran on the 3200 relay and John LaCognata opened the medley relay for Vermillion.
Dakota Valley’s Tommy Nikkel was a double-winner, claiming the 100 (11.4) and 400 (52.6). Beresford’s Hayden Wilson won the triple jump (42-6).
Sioux Falls Christian won six boys’ events, with Eli Gillett winning the 200 (24.3) and helping the Chargers to the win in the 400 relay (45.0).
