Due to the current COVID transmission rate in Yankton County, Mount Marty University will require masks for all workers and fans in attendance at indoor home events.
Players that are sitting on the bench or in the stands and not in direct athletic participation in the event will also be required to wear a mask.
MMU hosts its first home indoor event today (Tuesday), as the volleyball team takes on Presentation. The JV match begins at 6 p.m., with varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.