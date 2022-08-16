SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Joana Zanin and junior Taylor Ravelo were named to the Summit League’s Players to Watch list as announced by the league on Tuesday. The league also released the preseason polls along with the players to watch list. The Coyotes were picked fourth in the preseason poll.

Zanin returns for her fifth season in the red and white after starting all 18 games last season for the Coyotes. She tallied 1,424 minutes on the pitch last season and took 23 shots with nine on goal. The Pierre, South Dakota, native scored two goals on the year including the first goal in a 2-1 victory over South Dakota State. This is the second straight year Zanin has been named to the Summit League’s Players to Watch list.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.