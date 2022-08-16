SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Joana Zanin and junior Taylor Ravelo were named to the Summit League’s Players to Watch list as announced by the league on Tuesday. The league also released the preseason polls along with the players to watch list. The Coyotes were picked fourth in the preseason poll.
Zanin returns for her fifth season in the red and white after starting all 18 games last season for the Coyotes. She tallied 1,424 minutes on the pitch last season and took 23 shots with nine on goal. The Pierre, South Dakota, native scored two goals on the year including the first goal in a 2-1 victory over South Dakota State. This is the second straight year Zanin has been named to the Summit League’s Players to Watch list.
Ravelo is a two-time all-Summit selection and a returning piece of USD’s back line that finished second in the conference with 10 shutouts on the season. She started all 18 games last season and logged a team-high 1,696 minutes on the field. The Lakewood, California, native took 11 shots with five on goal and sank her lone goal of 2021 in a 4-1 win over Drake. Ravelo earned second-team all-Summit honors and was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region third team at the end of her sophomore season.
South Dakota was picked fourth in the preseason poll for the third consecutive season. The Coyotes finished fourth in the Summit last year after a 5-3-1 conference record. USD nearly knocked off No. 1 seed Denver in last year’s Summit League Tournament but ultimately fell in penalty kicks. South Dakota looks to continue its recent success in Summit League action this upcoming season. In 2021, the five conference wins tied them for the most in a season since joining the league. They outscored their opponents 16-8 in conference play and qualified for the Summit League Tournament for the second straight year.
The 2022 season gets underway on Thursday against Loyola Chicago. The opener is scheduled for 6 pm from First Bank & Trust Complex in Vermillion.
