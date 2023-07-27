CROFTON, Neb. — The Menno Mad Frogs punched their ticket to the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 5-3 victory over Wynot in the District 6B Tournament on Thursday.
Dustin Livingston went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Menno, which outhit the Expos 13-7. Dylan Lehr and Tyler Miller each doubled and singled. Tate Gale and Preston Gall each had two hits. Spencer Schultz and Macon Oplinger each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Wieseler, Jalen Wieseler and Jackson Sudbeck each had two hits for Wynot, which saw its season end. Peyton Wieseler added a hit.
Oplinger pitched five innings of scoreless relief, striking out four, for the win. Sudbeck took the loss, striking out seven in seven innings of relief.
CROFTON, Neb. — The Lesterville Broncs built a 6-1 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory over Freeman in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Crofton.
The victory earned the Broncs a berth in the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament, which begins Aug. 2 in Mitchell.
Cam Schiltz had two hits and Andy Dollerschell had a two-run home run for Lesterville. Ethan Wishon doubled. Tyler Edler, Michael Drotzmann, Hunter Martin, Dawson Bietz and Bryant Knodel each had a hit in the victory.
Mace Plucker had two hits, and Jake Weier and Blake Schroedermeier each doubled for Freeman. Owen Feser, Jackson Fiegen, Trey Christensen and Chet Peterson each had a hit in the effort.
Wishon pitched seven innings, striking out 10, for the win. Christensen took the loss, with Fiegen striking out five in four innings of relief.
Parkston Mudcats 10, Mount Vernon 6
PARKSTON — Matt Malloy and Billy Hamilton each had four hits as the Parkston Mudcats upended Mount Vernon 10-6 in the District 5B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Parkston.
The victory sends the Mudcats to the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament, which begins Aug. 2 in Mitchell. Mount Vernon has one more chance to qualify, today (Friday) in Parkston.
Malloy had a double and scored three times for Parkston. Cole Knippling homered and doubled, driving in five runs. Nate Doering went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Jeff Harris doubled and singled. Dan Bonte also doubled. Luke Bormann added a hit in the victory.
Brady Nolz went the distance in the victory, striking out five.
