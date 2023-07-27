CROFTON, Neb. — The Menno Mad Frogs punched their ticket to the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament with a 5-3 victory over Wynot in the District 6B Tournament on Thursday.

Dustin Livingston went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Menno, which outhit the Expos 13-7. Dylan Lehr and Tyler Miller each doubled and singled. Tate Gale and Preston Gall each had two hits. Spencer Schultz and Macon Oplinger each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.