HARTFORD — The Hartford Sparx held the Yankton Fury Red offense in check on the way to a doubleheader sweep in 18-under softball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Hartford scored seven runs in the first on the way to a 10-1 victory.
For Yankton, Elle Feser doubled. Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek and Grace Ortmeier each had a hit.
Regan Garry took the loss, striking out one.
Hartford outlasted Yankton 1-0 in the nightcap.
Paige Hatch tripled and Gracie Brockberg added a hit for Yankton.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out one.
Yankton plays in the Yankton Invitational, beginning today (Friday). Fury Red opens play against Wayne, Nebraska today at 8 p.m., then plays Creighton, Nebraska, and Green Machine (Emmet, Nebraska) on Saturday.
Dakota Valley 8-3, Elk Point-Jefferson 6-8
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson split a 16-under softball doubleheader on Thursday.
In the opener, Dakota Valley survived a late surge to claim an 8-6 victory.
Silja Gunderson homered, and JaeLyn Bacan and Sammy Kimbell each doubled for Dakota Valley. Avry Trotter, Teagan Treglia and Bria Perryman each had a hit in the victory.
Brennan Trotter picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
EPJ bounced back with an 8-3 victory in the nightcap.
Ashlynn Stusse and Avry Trotter each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Addison Dickson and Brennan Trotter each doubled. Kimbell added a hit.
Rachel Voegeli took the loss, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
Dakota Valley travels to Vermillion on June 23.
Twisters 17-14, 605 Octane 2-13
BRANDON — The Yankton Fury Twisters rolled to a doubleheader sweep of the Brandon 605 Octane in 14-under softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Yankton pounded out 12 hits in a 17-2 victory.
Alaina Nelson doubled twice, and Anjeliena Schaeffer doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Chloe Hatch also doubled and singled. Makenzie Stanage had two hits. Madison Musfelt tripled, Kyra Zuck doubled, and Brenna Suhr and Brooklyn King each had a hit in the victory.
Suhr picked up the win, striking out three in the three-inning contest.
Yankton used a pair of seven-run innings to win the nightcap 14-13.
Schaefer doubled twice, driving in three, for Yankton. Zuch, Stanage, Eliza Gurney, Elaina Mohnen and Hatch each had a hit in the victory.
Stanage picked up the win, striking out two in the three-inning contest.
The Fury Twisters play in the Yankton Tournament, beginning today (Friday). They will face Heelan, South Dakota Impact 13s and Parkston in pool play.
