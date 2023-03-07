HARRISBURG — The No. 1 seed Dakota Valley Panthers started running down the court on offense right from tip off and did not stop in their 94-41 victory over the No. 16 seed Miller Rustlers in Class A SoDak 16 action Tuesday at Harrisburg High School.
“The difference (was) playing good defense then getting out and running,” said Panthers head coach Jason Kleis. “We didn’t execute a whole lot of our sets or anything because we got out and ran well.”
Right off the tip, Jaxon Hennies found Isaac Bruns as Bruns laid it in five seconds into the contest.
“We saw on film that we thought we could, we could maybe push the ball on them and beat them down the floor,” said Panthers head coach Jason Kleis.
The Panthers used the momentum from the first play to score the first 10 points of the game, outscoring Miller 26-5 in the first quarter.
“Our guys came out dialed in, played hard on defense and took them out of what they wanted to do early,” Kleis said.
Bruns scored 14 points in the first quarter to lead the way, but he and the team ran into foul trouble in the second quarter. Still, the Panthers kept things up offensively to lead 51-25 at halftime.
“We just started reaching, got in foul trouble and (were) a little too non-fundamental,” Kleis said.
Still, when a team is up by 26 at halftime, there is something going right. The Panthers cleaned things up in the third quarter and showed good fundamentals.
“They’re all seasoned basketball kids that have played their whole life and that matters,” Kleis said. “They are kids that care about each other. They’re passionate.”
Isaac Bruns got back in the zone in the second half, making a behind-the-backboard buzzer-beater to give DV a 77-35 lead at the end of the third quarter. He also had a ferocious dunk in the fourth quarter to get him to 32 points in the contest. Isaac Bruns set the DV all-time scoring record in the contest.
“The behind-the-backboard shot was little lucky, but it was cool to see it go in,” Isaac Bruns said. “Everything was going well for us tonight.”
“(Isaac) was tremendous,” Kleis said. “He probably played the last least minutes he’s played in a game this year. He shared the ball when he needed to and I’m proud of him.”
Bruns completed the double-double with 12 rebounds in the contest. Jaxson Wingert added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jaxon Hennies registered 13 points and seven assists. Randy Rosenquist had eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the contest.
“Randy’s court vision is next level,” Kleis said. “I can’t believe he’s not getting Division II and Division I offers everywhere because he’s really good. He sees the floor and makes the right decision all the time.”
Alex Schumacher led Miller, 13-10, with 10 points.
The Panthers, 23-0, are excited to get the chance to complete their defense of last year’s state title at the Class A Tournament in Sioux Falls Mar. 16-18.
“Everyone’s going to give us our best shot, especially in the top eight,” said Rosenquist. “We know we’ve got to step in and play our best game each and every day.”
Kleis believes his team has the right mindset for the tournament.
“(These players) have been the state every year that they’ve been in high school,” he said. “They expect it now and are good enough to finish on that. This (win) is, in their mind, is just the beginning. They’re hoping to win three more and finish this thing.”
