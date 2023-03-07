HARRISBURG — The No. 1 seed Dakota Valley Panthers started running down the court on offense right from tip off and did not stop in their 94-41 victory over the No. 16 seed Miller Rustlers in Class A SoDak 16 action Tuesday at Harrisburg High School.

“The difference (was) playing good defense then getting out and running,” said Panthers head coach Jason Kleis. “We didn’t execute a whole lot of our sets or anything because we got out and ran well.”

