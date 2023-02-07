SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota track and field members Marleen Mulla and Erin Kinney have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performers of the week.
Kinney, honored as the Women’s Track Peak Performer for the fourth time this season, set a trio of records in the 60-meter dash at the South Dakota Alumni Meet.
Kinney, a third-year sophomore from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, blazed to a 7.27 clocking in the 60-meter finals, which set the school record, the DakotaDome facility record and the state of South Dakota collegiate record. She also anchored the winning 4x200 relay to a school record.
Mulla, honored as the Women’s Field Peak Performer of the Week for the second consecutive week, set the school record when she posted a clearance of 14-10, a season best, while winning the pole vault competition at the South Dakota Alumni Meet.
Mulla, a sophomore from Rakvere, Estonia, also set the state of South Dakota collegiate record and moved to No. 2 in the nation with the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.