AVON — In late February, the showdown between the two girls’ basketball teams on the court Tuesday night in Avon may have some serious Region 6B or SoDak 16 ramifications.
This early in the season, one team was sharp and the other is still trying to figure itself out.
Corsica-Stickney, the former, cruised past Avon 68-45 in a battle between perennial Class B threats.
The visiting Jaguars (2-0), who very well may have captured the Class B title if the remainder of last season’s state tournament hadn’t been canceled because of COVID-19, built a double-digit lead right after halftime and never looked back.
“I’m not sure that the stats will show it, but it really felt like they shot the ball well,” Avon head coach Brad Poppe said. “That’s a team that’s been together for a long time, and you can really tell.”
It was the same story in Avon’s season opener against Castlewood, another team many think will be in the Class B title chase.
Avon (0-2), meanwhile, is still trying to build cohesion in the early stages of the season, with the return of some experienced guards and the addition of transfer sisters Hanna Miller (a 6-foot junior) and Mallory Miller (a 6-foot-4 sophomore).
“We’re still trying to gel and mesh, and figure out where everyone fits in,” Poppe said. “Every night, we’ll see ourselves getting better and we’ll keep working.”
Although the Lady Pirates certainly had the length advantage on Corsica-Stickney, the Jaguars countered that with some outside jumpers — they made seven three-pointers.
“We’re long too, but we tend to play taller than we are,” Corsica-Stickney head coach Lorisa Broughton said. “We just knew we had to be physical against them and not let them get the ball inside consistently.”
The Jaguars held a narrow 13-12 lead after the first quarter, but then made four three-pointers in the second quarter to build a 33-22 advantage — Avon got it down to 33-27 at halftime.
“We typically don’t play a lot of zone, but I thought we did a nice job with it,” Poppe said.
Corsica-Stickney then started the third quarter on a 7-0 run and later ballooned the lead to 54-34 after three consecutive three-pointers.
Sophomore standout Avery Broughton scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Jaguars, while Raven Barse had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Morgan Delange added 12 points, and Rachel Gerlach and Morgan Clites both had five assists.
“We have a lot of experience, that’s for sure,” coach Broughton said. “We have girls who have played together for a long time, and that makes coaching rather easy.”
Avon, meanwhile, got 15 points and nine rebounds from Hanna Miller, as well as six points and four rebounds from junior Tiffany Pelton. Senior Alexa Sees, Mallory Miller and freshman Courtney Sees all added six points, while sophomore Shalayne Nagel dished out three assists.
The Miller sisters transferred from Langford Area, which reached the SoDak 16 last season, while the remainder of Avon’s players have all found their own success.
In time, the Lady Pirates will once again become a Class B contender.
“With the two Miller girls coming in, they’ll continue to mesh all season,” coach Broughton said. “They’re always well-coached and they’ve got a good program here, so they’ll definitely be in the hunt.”
Avon will host Centerville on Thursday.
