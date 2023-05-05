SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles took home two victories — both in the jumps — at the O’Gorman Invitational track and field meet, held Friday in Sioux Falls.
Tierney Faulk won the long jump with a season-best mark of 17-5. Burkley Olson won the triple jump (36-1 1/2) and added a fourth place finish in the Class AA 100-meter dash (13.16).
Also for Yankton, Hope Lesher placed fourth in the Class AA 300-meter hurdles (51.83). Taryn Fitzgerald was sixth in the discus (109-2). September Rauch was eighth in the AA 100 (13.26).
Yankton also had top-eight finishes with two girls’ relays, fourth in the 1600 relay (5:03.10) and eighth in the 800 relay (1:55.23). Kahlen Peterson, Addi Muth, Ava Johanneson and Nora Krajewski ran the 1600 relay, while Lesher, Ava Haar, Gracie Gutzmann and Carly Cap ran the 800 relay.
Also on the girls’ side, Avon’s Rilyn Thury was sixth in the Class A 800 (2:41.94) and Vermillion’s Chandler Cleveland was eighth in the shot put (33-1 1/2).
On the boys’ side, Yankton put two in the top eight of the triple jump, Tucker Gilmore (40-8) in fourth and Cooper Grotenhuis (39-8 1/2) in eighth. Lance Dannenbring tied for fourth in the pole vault (11-6). Cale Haselhorst was fifth in the AA 110 hurdles (16.64).
In the relays, the Bucks finished fifth in the 1600 relay (3:54.82) and eighth in the 800 relay (1:37.70). Carson Ness, Kael Garry, Kade Reifenrath and Alex Swihart ran the 1600 relay, while Kael Garry, Carson Ness, Swihart and Shaylor Platt ran the 800 relay.
Avon’s Brady Bierema was second in the Class A 200 (24.54). He also helped the Pirates to fourth in the Class A 400 relay, teaming with Tyler Tjeerdsma, Cade Faulkner and Aziah Meyer to finish in 47.56.
Vermillion’s Johnny Fleming was fourth in the Class A 400, finishing in 56.01. Gage Beverly was eighth in the 3200 in 10:44.83. The Tanagers also were third in the Class A 800 relay, as the foursome of Elijah Lara, Jacob Fischer, Ian Job and Frankie Orr finished in 1:37.80.
