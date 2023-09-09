SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt held Mount Marty to 47 yards rushing in a 49-20 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action, Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Kolson Kruse passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for a score for Dordt. Brendan Pieper rushed for 84 yards and two scores. Cade Rohwer had two catches, both for touchdowns. Kaden Harken caught three passes for 90 yards and a score. Konner Knauf added a touchdown catch in the victory.

