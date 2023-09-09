SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt held Mount Marty to 47 yards rushing in a 49-20 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action, Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Kolson Kruse passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for a score for Dordt. Brendan Pieper rushed for 84 yards and two scores. Cade Rohwer had two catches, both for touchdowns. Kaden Harken caught three passes for 90 yards and a score. Konner Knauf added a touchdown catch in the victory.
Tyler Wieringa and Ian MacDonald each had nine tackles for the Dordt defense. MacDonald posted three stops for loss, including a sack, while Wieringa picked off a pass. Eric Gustafson also picked off a pass for the Defenders. Drew Daum had three tackles for loss in the victory.
Ken Gay II passed for 276 yards and two scores for Mount Marty. Jonah Miyazawa caught six passes for 147 yards and two scores. Rex Ryken had three catches for 83 yards. Isaiah Thompson added a touchdown run for the Lancers.
Nick Breon had a team-high 14 tackles, and Josh Pickthorn had nine tackles and a sack for the Mount Marty defense. Tyler Ivy and James Brinsley each made eight stops for the Lancers.
Dordt, 2-0 overall and in GPAC play, hosts Concordia on Sept. 16. Mount Marty, 2-1 overall and 1-1 in GPAC play, continues its Iowa swing at Morningside on Sept. 16.
