NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns scored 29 points on 12-17 shooting and added eight rebounds for the Dakota Valley Panthers in an 89-57 victory over the Lennox Orioles Friday night.

Randy Rosenquist posted an 18-point, 10-assist double-double in the contest, adding seven rebounds for the Panthers. Jaxson Wingert added 17 points for DV, while Sam Faldmo scored 11 points.

