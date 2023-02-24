NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns scored 29 points on 12-17 shooting and added eight rebounds for the Dakota Valley Panthers in an 89-57 victory over the Lennox Orioles Friday night.
Randy Rosenquist posted an 18-point, 10-assist double-double in the contest, adding seven rebounds for the Panthers. Jaxson Wingert added 17 points for DV, while Sam Faldmo scored 11 points.
Tate Gerdes led Lennox with 14 points, while Porter Ihnen added 13 points. Talan Dierks registered 11 points.
Dakota Valley improved to 20-0, while Lennox fell to 17-3.
The Panthers host Parker in a Region 4A quarterfinal Tuesday, while the Orioles host Vermillion in another Region 4A quarterfinal Tuesday.
LENNOX (17-3) 17 15 14 11 — 57
DAKOTA VALLEY (20-0) 24 25 22 18 — 89
Freeman 58, Gayville-Volin 41
FREEMAN — Tate Sorenson’s 19-point, 10-rebound double-double powered the Freeman Flyers over the Gayville-Volin Raiders 58-41 Friday.
Rocky Ammann added 12 points and six steals for Freeman. David Walter scored 11 points.
Spencer Karstens led G-V with a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double. Preston Karstens scored 10 points.
Freeman, 5-15, plays Freeman Academy-Marion Tuesday. Gayville-Volin fell to 3-17.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-17) 11 9 8 13 — 41
FREEMAN (5-15) 13 19 18 8 — 58
Madison 61, Viborg-Hurley 47
HURLEY — The Madison Bulldogs defeated the Viborg-Hurley Cougars 61-47 Friday.
Kobee Sherman led V-H with 15 points, while Nick Hansen scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Madison, 12-8, hosts Baltic Tuesday in a Region 3A quarterfinal while Viborg-Hurley, 17-3, hosts Region 4B play Tuesday.
MADISON (12-8) 16 22 11 12 — 61
VIBORG-HURLEY (17-3) 13 10 19 5 — 47
BURKE — The Burke Cougars got 18 points from Reed Benter as they defeated the Avon Pirates 46-41 Friday.
Bryce Bartling added eight points for Burke.
Landon Thury led Avon with 13 points. Jayden Stahl added 12 points, while Trace Pelton added 11 points.
Burke improved to 6-14, while Avon fell to 5-15.
AVON (5-15) 12 7 6 15 — 41
BURKE (6-14) 8 3 18 17 — 46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.