RAPID CITY — Led by a pair of runner-up finishes earned a fifth place finish in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament, which concluded on Tuesday in Rapid City.
Mitchell won the team title with 499 points. Rapid City Christian finished second at 440 points, followed by Pierre (300), Milbank (264) and the Gazelles (239). Vermillion was eighth with 142.5 points.
Yankton seventh grader Nora Krajewski finished second at flight two singles after a 6-4, 6-3 setback against Mitchell’s Olivia Huber in the final. Krajewski beat Roncalli’s Ali Muller 7-6 (10-8), 6-2 to advance to the final.
Yankton eighth grader Addison Gordon and seventh grader Sabrina Krajewski earned a runner-up finish at flight three doubles, dropping a 6-2, 6-1 decision to Mitchell’s Delaney Degen and Julia Platt.
Vermillion senior Emma Dahlhoff capped her Tanagers career with a third place finish at flight one singles, beating Mitchell’s Atlanta Stahle 10-1.
Sabrina Krajewski placed third at flight four singles with a 10-1 victory over Rapid City Christian’s Hannah Beckloff. Krajewski lost to top-seeded Platt of Mitchell in the semifinals.
Yankton junior Kayla Marsh earned third place at flight six singles, beating Pierre’s Gracie Zeeb 10-8. Marsh dropped a 6-1, 6-3 decision to Mitchell’s Megan Mastel in the semifinals.
At flight five singles, Gordon placed fourth after a 10-3 loss to Pierre’s Kourtney Walti. Vermillion eighth grader Abby Hanson finished fifth with a 10-6 victory over Hope Karels of Milbank.
Vermillion eighth graders Annika Barnett and Emma Jury earned fifth place at flight two doubles, beating Pierre’s Carissa Ott and Marlee Shorter 10-7 in the fifth place match.
At flight six singles, Vermillion eighth grader Kasey Hanson lost in the fifth place match, dropping a 10-1 decision to Ciera Crawford of Rapid City Christian.
Yankton’s Frannie Kouri and Vermillion’s Barrett were eliminated in the consolation semifinals at flight three singles.
Yankton will graduate one senior from its state tournament roster, Lauren Gillis, who filled in at flight one singles and doubles for junior Maggie Schaefer after Schaefer was sidelined due to health issues.
Besides Dahlhoff, Vermillion will graduate Lauren Mandernach from its state tournament roster.
