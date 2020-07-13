HARTFORD — The Hartford Sparx earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Fury Red in girls’ softball action on Monday.
Hartford claimed the opener 10-2.
Tori Vellek went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double to lead Yankton. Camryn Zoeller had two hits. Paige Hatch added a hit.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
Hartford completed the sweep with a 12-0 decision.
Annika Gordon had the lone Yankton hit.
Regan Garry took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.