June 9-11 at Yankton, Vermillion, Crofton and Hartington
NOTE: Due to weather issues, “Championship Sunday” was cancelled.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 1:10 am
June 9-11 at Yankton, Vermillion, Crofton and Hartington
NOTE: Due to weather issues, “Championship Sunday” was cancelled.
Yankton Pool
Friday’s Games
Yankton 6, Blair 1
Sturgis 6, Nemaha 1
Brookings 12, Sturgis 7
Saturday’s Games
Yankton vs. Sturgis, 9:30 a.m.
Sturgis vs. Blair, 11:45 a.m.
Nemaha vs. Blair, 2 p.m.
Brookings vs. Nemaha, 4:15 p.m.
Yankton vs. Brookings, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Yankton vs. Nemaha, 10 a.m.
Blair vs. Brookings, 12:15 p.m.
Vermillion Pool
Saturday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Brandon Valley, 9:30 a.m.
Renner vs. Brandon Valley, 11:45 a.m.
Dakota Valley vs. Renner, 2 p.m.
Spearfish vs. Dakota Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Vermillion vs. Spearfish, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Renner, 9:30 a.m.
Renner vs. Spearfish, 11:45 a.m.
Spearfish vs. Brandon Valley, 2 p.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Dakota Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Crofton Pool
Saturday’s Games
Crofton vs. MVPCS, 9:30 a.m.
Concordia vs. MVPCS, 11:45 a.m.
Dell Rapids vs. Concordia, 2 p.m.
Fairbury vs. Dell Rapids, 4:15 p.m.
Crofton vs. Fairbury, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Crofton vs. Concordia, 9:30 a.m.
Concordia vs. Fairbury, 11:45 a.m.
Fairbury vs. MVPCS, 2 p.m.
MVPCS vs. Dell Rapids, 4:15 p.m.
Crofton vs. Dell Rapids, 6:30 p.m.
Hartington Pool
Saturday’s Games
Hartington vs. Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m.
S.F. Post 15 vs. Harrisburg, 11:45 a.m.
Tabor vs. S.F. Post 15, 2 p.m.
SMC Post 140 vs. Tabor, 4:15 p.m.
Hartington vs. SMC Post 140, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Hartington vs. S.F. Post 15, 9:30 a.m.
S.F. Post 15 vs. SMC Post 140, 11:45 a.m.
SMC Post 140 vs. Harrisburg, 2 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. Tabor, 4:15 p.m.
Hartington vs. Tabor, 6:30 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.