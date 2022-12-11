VERMILLION — The second quarter “bug” bit the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team for the second straight game.
After getting outscored 28-5 in the second quarter in Tuesday’s 83-54 loss to Drake, the Coyotes were outscored 30-6 in the second quarter in a 76-60 loss to the Montana Grizzlies Sunday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“We unfortunately suffered some runs and bad shooting again in one quarter, which I felt really defined the game,” Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius said after the game.
Montana shot 28-58 (48.3%) in the game while USD shot 20-59 (33.9%).
“(For us), it was a matter of, ‘When you get the open look, you actually have to shoot it,’” Karius said. “We missed a couple of open looks from that perspective.”
Karius added that the team did not feel as “sped up” offensively Sunday as they did in Tuesday’s loss. Rather, it was the confusion the Grizzlies gave them when they presented different looks defensively that anchored Montana’s 19-0 run to open the second quarter to take a 31-20 lead. The Grizzlies led 42-26 at halftime.
“We were a little bit more unbalanced because of the defense and how they played,” Karius said. “I did like our movement (on offense). I liked that we that we got those open looks. From that run, it felt like we couldn't buy (a basket).”
With the win, Montana improved to 3-6. USD fell to 4-6, losing its fifth game in a row.
Grace Larkins led USD with 18 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. Walker Demers added 10 points for the Coyotes.
Haley Huard led Montana with 18 points, with Sammy Fatkin adding 17.
The Coyotes fought back, opening the second half on a 17-4 run to cut Montana’s advantage to 46-43. Karius credited the energy senior Jeniah Ugofsky provided the team on that run.
“I give Jeniah Ugofsky a lot of credit for being such an ‘energizer bunny’ today, diving on the floor, setting the tone and giving us energy,” Karius said. “She showed a lot of leadership from that perspective.”
Ugofsky, who finished with nine points and eight rebounds, did not take a shot in the first half, but knew she needed to be more aggressive offensively. She gave credit to Walker Demers for stepping up late in the second quarter and showcasing the aggressiveness the team needed.
“She got a lot of post looks,” Ugofsky said. “For me to be able to see that ball go through the hoop from the sideline, that provided me with the extra confidence going into the third and fourth quarters.”
Montana adjusted, presenting a zone look that forced USD into some quick 3-point shots in the second half.
“It’s up to us to get the ball moving (in those situations),” Karius said. “It tends to make us stagnant, especially late in the game. Continuing to grow through that and understand that just because they shake up defenses doesn't make us any less aggressive. We still have to have the same movement and continue to be ready shooters.”
Offensively, the Grizzlies adjusted, and did what they needed to on the offensive end to stretch the lead out in the fourth quarter.
With the loss, Ugofsky wants the team to focus on winning on both sides of the court and showing toughness.
“I want to go and prove how tough of a team we are,” she said. “I don't care if we're going out there scoring 1000 points or if we're holding teams to 10 points. I don't care what we do as long as people look at us and go, ‘That team is gritty. That team is tough.’ (We need to keep working to) get back to play basketball that we are known for.”
The Coyotes look to bounce back Wednesday as they take on UT Martin. Tip off time is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
