BROOKINGS — Yankton Post 12 finished the regular season with a 4-0 setback against Brookings in American Legion baseball action on Saturday in Brookings.
Brookings led 1-0 after three innings, then broke through for three runs in the sixth inning.
Cody Oswald doubled for Yankton. Joe Gokie, Lucas Kampshoff, Dylan Prouty and Jace McCorkell each had a hit.
Gokie took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work.
Yankton finished the regular season at 23-15, including 11-10 against South Dakota Class A opponents. Post 12 will begin super-regional play on Friday. Site, time and opponent will be announced at a later date.
Yankton 4, Aberdeen 0
BROOKINGS — Joe Gokie went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Yankton past Aberdeen 4-0 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday in Brookings.
Lucas Kampshoff, Dylan Prouty, Drew Ryken and Samuel Kampshoff each had a hit in the effort.
Landen Loecker went the distance in the win, striking out three in a 77-pitch effort.
Neb. C Juniors
Wakefield 11, Creighton-Plainview 2
CREIGHTON, Neb. — The Creighton-Plainview Titans saw their season end by the same team that ended their run in the Area C-1 Tournament, as Wakefield downed the Titans 11-2 in an elimination game in the Nebraska Class C American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament on Monday.
Wakefield beat Creighton-Plainview twice to win the Area C-1 Tournament earlier this month. The Titans advanced to state as the state tournament host.
Karter Lingenfelter had two hits and Ty Diedrichsen doubled for Creighton-Plainview. Spencer Hille, Kayson Maertens and Cody Wickersham each had a hit in the effort.
Brendan Weber took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work. Caden Ickler struck out five in his 1 2/3 innings of relief.
The Titans finished with a 14-9 record.
DCB 7, Creighton-Plainview 3
CREIGHTON, Neb. — DCB sent host Creighton-Plainview to the loser’s bracket of the Nebraska Class C American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament with a 7-3 decision in the opening round. The game, scheduled for Saturday, was played on Sunday due to weather issues.
Taylor Nilson went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Creighton-Plainview. Caden Ickler, Ty Diedrichsen and Cody Wickersham each had a hit in the effort.
Devin Wagner took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Other Games
Yankton Juniors 7, R.C. Post 320 1
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished the regular season with a 7-1 victory over the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters in the Sioux Falls Junior Legion Tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Austin Gobel and Hunter Teichroew each had three hits for Yankton. Cayden Wavrunek tripled and doubled. Sean Turner also had two hits. Josh Sheldon homered, and Payton Peterson and Tyson Prouty each had a hit in the effort.
Frankie In’t Veld went the distance in the win.
Yankton, 13-18, begins super-regional play on Friday. Site, time and opponent will be announced at a later date.
EPJ Juniors 12, BAH Teeners 2
BERESFORD — The Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion team rolled past the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 16-under VFW Teener squad in youth baseball action on Monday in Beresford.
Grayson Girard went 3-for-3 with a double for EPJ. Ashton Fairbanks doubled and singled. Wyatt Herrity also doubled. Kayden Moore, Ty Trometer, Carter Langel and Ethan Lake each had a hit in the victory.
Tommy Walth doubled and singled for B-AH.
Trometer picked up the win. Landen Kroger took the loss.
Alexandria 7, Platte-Geddes 6
PLATTE — Alexandria rallied from a 6-2 deficit to claim a 7-6 victory over Platte-Geddes in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Dakota Munger went 3-for-4 for Platte-Geddes. Jaxon Christensen and Joey Foxley each had two hits. Grayson Hanson, Carter Lenz and Aiden Bultje each had a hit in the effort.
Hanson pitched the final two innings, taking the loss. Six different pitchers worked for the Whitecaps in the contest.
Both teams compete in the Region 4B Tournament, beginning today (Tuesday) in Menno. Platte-Geddes plays Parkston today at 7 p.m. Alexandria, which drew a first-round bye, plays the winner of the Tabor/Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney contest Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Menno-Scotland 11, Parkston 1
MENNO — Menno-Scotland overcame an early deficit to claim an 11-1 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Kadeyn Ulmer had two hits and two RBI for Menno-Scotland. Austin Pillsbury and Karson Bierle each had a double, with Pillsbury driving in two runs. Ajay Herrboldt, Kory Keppen, Treyton Sayler, Jacob Schott and Zach Fox each had a hit in the victory.
Jay Storm doubled for Parkston. Caleb Titze and Adam Doering each had a hit.
Brayden Sattler pitched three shutout innings, striking out two, for the win. Kaleb Weber took the loss, as five different pitchers worked for Parkston.
Both teams begin play in the Region 4B Tournament this week in Menno. Parkston faces Platte-Geddes today (Tuesday) at 7 p.m., with the winner playing Menno-Scotland on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Creighton-Plainview 6, Wisner-Pilger-Beemer 5
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Leighton Medina’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth lifted Creighton-Plainview to a 6-5 victory over Wisner-Pilger-Beemer in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Medina finished with two hits for the Titans, as did Tanner Frahm, Tristan Smith, Will Gunning and Kale Fulton. Teagan Ziems had the other Titans hit.
Peyton Bromley struck out seven in three innings of relief for the win. Easton Pavlik started, striking out seven and allowing one run in his five innings of work.
