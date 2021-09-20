BROOKINGS — Lucas Kampshoff passed for two touchdowns, Austin Gobel scored two touchdowns and the Yankton defense held Brookings scoreless after the opening quarter of a 19-8 victory over the Bobcats Monday in Brookings.
Kampshoff was 10-for-16 passing for 165 yards and two scores. Gobel had four catches for 70 yards and a score, as well as two carries for 15 yards and a touchdown. Tucker Gilmore had a team-best five catches for 80 yards and a score in the victory.
Defensively, Gilmore led the way with nine tackles. Acey Marts recorded seven stops. Jace McCorkell made six tackles and Payton Peterson picked off a pass in the victory.
Yankton, 2-3, travels to Mitchell on Sept. 27.
