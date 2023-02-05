HURON — Yankton rallied from a one-goal deficit in the third period, then scored early in overtime to claim a 3-2 victory over Huron in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday.
Dawson Vellek’s goal at the 8:31 mark of the third period tied the match at 2-2. Brady Blom and Wyatt Johnson assisted on the goal.
Jack Pedersen sent the Bucks home happy, scoring 3:35 into overtime. Luke Abbott and Alex Nockels assisted on the goal.
Donnyraee Marshall had the Bucks’ first goal, with Pedersen and Vellek recording assists.
Ethan Busch scored both Huron goals. Grady Bott assisted on one of them.
Keenan Wagner stopped 27 shots in goal for Yankton. Jake Bales made 38 saves for the All-Stars.
Yankton heads west this coming weekend, playing at Rushmore Feb. 11 and 12.
HURON — Rylan Murphy scored a hat trick to lead Yankton past Huron 8-1 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday.
Elijah Larson posted a goal and three assists for Yankton. Kade Schramm, Tucker Renken and Cooper Larsen each scored a goal. (Yankton’s other goal was uncredited.) Easton Anderson had two assists, and Brayden Byrkeland and Grady Van Cleave each had a goal in the victory.
Jaxon Greenfield scored for Huron.
Luke Moeller made 13 saves for Yankton. Kaleb Rashaad made 34 saves for Huron.
Yankton plays its last regular season home game on Tuesday against Sioux Falls. The make-up game is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
The Yankton Miracle avenged a loss to Brookings, downing the Rangers 2-1 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Friday in Yankton.
Brookings beat Yankton 2-0 on Jan. 29, only the second loss of the season for the Miracle. It also marked the lone time Yankton has been shut out this season.
Tucker Renken scored both Yankton goals. Isaac Dimmer added an assist.
Cooper Schneider scored for Brookings. Mason Diers had the assist.
Yankton’s Luke Moeller and Brookings’ Neil Trygstad each stopped 16 shots.
Yankton 8, Sioux Center 2
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Yankton scored a season-high eight goals in an 8-2 victory over Sioux Center, Iowa, in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday.
Lucas Feimer had three goals and two assists for Yankton. Hadley Nielson posted two goals and two assists. Colton Hopkins finished with a goal and an assist. Luis Lira had a goal and an assist in the victory.
Chase Lange had a goal and an assist, and Silas Hoppe scored for Sioux Center. Vincent Scarpantonio added an assist for the Tornadoes.
Ryan Turner made 11 saves for Yankton. Bohdan Vinchenko made 27 saves for Sioux Center.
Yankton plays its last regular season home game on Tuesday against Sioux Falls. The make-up game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Mauer Bartley and Tryston Hostler scored for Brookings in a 2-0 victory over Yankton in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday.
Andrew Haufschild added an assist for the Rangers.
Paxtyn Pottorff made 17 saves to preserve the shutout in goal. Ryan Turner made 28 saves for Yankton.
