HURON — Yankton rallied from a one-goal deficit in the third period, then scored early in overtime to claim a 3-2 victory over Huron in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday.

Dawson Vellek’s goal at the 8:31 mark of the third period tied the match at 2-2. Brady Blom and Wyatt Johnson assisted on the goal.

