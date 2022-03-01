HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Trojans are dancing again.
Hartington Cedar Catholic jumped on North Central from tip-off and ran away with a 75-42 win in the District C2-3 Final in Hartington, Nebraska Tuesday night.
“I think we came out and played really well on defense, really inspired and with a lot of intensity,” Trojan head coach Matt Steffen said. “Our defense wasn’t really good in the second half, but by that point we had done enough to win.”
The Trojans held a 15-point lead after one and the lead grew to 24 by halftime. Junior Carter Arens scored 18 first-half points to lead Cedar Catholic.
“We moved the ball really well and got the ball inside and kicked it out,” Arens said. “That’s when you hit most of your outside shots.”
The Trojans were turning defense into offense in the first half as a full-court pressure and jumping into passing lanes forced five turnovers and buckets on the other end.
“We pushed the ball really well and we got some easy baskets that way,” Steffen said. “We try to get the ball inside out, if they fall in and they collapse down then let’s kick it back out.”
With a 38-14 lead at the halftime break, The Trojans were feeling confident that a state tournament berth was within reach, but they couldn’t let up.
“At halftime, coach was really preaching to us, don’t let up,” Arens said. “We kind of let up a little bit (in the third quarter).”
North Central started the third quarter out quick, and starting to cut back into the deficit. The problem for the Knights was the hole they dug was too deep. Cedar Catholic was able to recover from the quick North Central start and extend the lead to 35 with a minute remaining in the quarter. By the end of the third, the Trojans led 62-30.
“We kind of realized it at halftime, but in the third quarter we kind of let up and we knew we couldn’t do that,” Cedar Catholic senior Jaxson Bernecker said. “We had to keep on pushing and ultimately finish off the game.”
Bernecker scored 13 of his 15 points in the third quarter to keep the Cedar Catholic lead safe. The Knights pulled their starters with three and a half minutes to play and the Trojans followed suit shortly after. The Trojans student section started the “We’re Going to State” chant and as the clock expired, the celebration for Cedar Catholic began.
Arens finished with 21 points to lead Cedar Catholic. Bernecker added 15 points and Andrew Jones 13 points.
Raden Orton led North Central with 11 points. Ryan Painter added 10 points.
After making a trip to state last year, the Trojans know that the 2022 state tournament field will be difficult.
“I’ll tell you what, winning that first game at state is always tough,” Steffen said. “This year, it’ll probably be even tougher. It seems like one through eight down there is going to be really good.”
And while there are still challenges ahead for Cedar Catholic, the feeling a making another trip to state is sinking in.
“It feels great,” Bernecker said. “I don’t think it’s sunk in for me yet, but it’ll be great. I loved it down there last year, so we’re all looking forward to it as a team.”
NORTH CENTRAL (14-10)
Troy Reynolds 1 0-2 2, Dolan Pospichal 3 3-4 9, Mason Hagen 0 0-2 0, Carson Anderson 0 1-4 1, Jackson Hallock 2 0-0 4, Raden Orton 3 3-8 11, Eddie Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Ryan Painter 4 0-0 10. TOTALS: 15 7-20 42.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (23-4)
Tate Thoene 2 1-1 6, Grant Arens 0 0-2 0, Andrew Jones 5 2-4 13, Brett Kleinschmit 0 1-2 1, Carson Arens 2 0-0 5, Tyan Baller 2 0-0 4, Carter Arens 7 5-7 21, Jaxson Bernecker 5 5-5 15, Nolan Becker 3 0-1 6, Isaac Kuehn 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 29 14-22 75.
NC 6 8 16 12 —42
HCC 21 17 24 13 —75
Three-Pointers: HCC 5 (Carter Arens 2, Carson Arens 1, Jones 1, Thoene 1), NC 5 9Orton 2, Painter 2, Reynolds 1). Personal Fouls: NC 16, HCC 16. Turnovers: NC 8, HCC 8.
