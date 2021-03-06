SIOUX FALLS – The Jackrabbit men haven’t made it out of the first round of the Summit League Tournament since 2018, but that changed Saturday night in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
“We knew coming in from last year how it felt to be bounced in the first round,” Baylor Scheierman said. “So it definitely added extra motivation this year, but tomorrow we’re going to wake up and get ready for whoever we’re going to play the next day.”
The Jackrabbits were able to survive scoring runs by Jadin Booth and Ayo Akinwole to come away with an 84-71 victory over the no. 8 seed Omaha. The Jacks and Mavericks didn’t play in the regular season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s definitely a lot harder to beat a team three or four times in a year because they know what you’re going to do,” Scheierman said. “And we know what they’re going to do, but we haven’t played them yet so it’s kind of a little bit of newness.”
SDSU jumped out to a 10-2 lead before Omaha got the ball rolling offensively. The Mavericks recovered by making it a one point 12-11 lead for the Jacks. From a majority of the remaining 12 and a half minutes, SDSU and Omaha were within a possession of each other.
Booth would knock down his first four shots, including three three-pointers. The Jackrabbits created separation by ending the half on a 7-0 run to lead 40-31 at the intermission.
SDSU carried the momentum through the half and built up an 18-point lead at 62-44 in the second half. Akinwole then proceeded to knock down five straight three-pointers, but the Mavericks couldn’t get enough stops on the defensive end to get the lead to single digits. SDSU would hold on and pull away with the win.
“We have some playmakers (under the basket),” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “Doug was terrific tonight.”
The Jackrabbits outscored Omaha by 24 in the paint, which played a major part in the victory according to both head coaches.
"They (Douglas Wilson and Matt Dentlinger) are definitely the most skilled pair of posts we’ve seen this year,” Omaha senior Matt Pile said. “Sometimes you see one guy that can do it and we can afford to help off other guys but when they have two guys in Dentlinger and Wilson, and even Appel off the bench who can score with either hand, that can present problems.”
SDSU was led by Wilson and Scheierman. Wilson tallied 25 points and seven assists. Scheierman was near a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Akinwole poured in 26 points for the Mavericks. Booth added 13 points and Kyle Luedtke 10.
The Jackrabbits will play the winner of Oral Roberts and North Dakota Monday evening with a 5:45 p.m. tip-off.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
OMAHA 71
Ayo Akinwole 9-16 2-2 26, La’Mel Robinson 3-10 1-2 8, Darrius Hughes 1-3 0-0 2, Marco Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Matt Pile 2-5 0-0 4, Nick Ferrarini 0-3 0-0 0, Dylan Brougham 1-3 0-1 2, Jadin Booth 4-9 2-3 13, Kyle Luedtke 4-9 1-1 10. TOTALS: 27-65 6-9 71
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 84
Baylor Scheierman 7-9 0-0 18, Charlie Easley 3-8 0-0 8, Matt Dentlinger 4-5 6-6 14, Alex Arians 1-4 3-4 6, Douglas Wilson 11-20 3-3 25, Matt Mims 2-4 0-0 5, Luke Appel 2-3 0-0 4, William Mfum 0-1 0-0 0, David Wingett 1-4 2-2 4. TOTALS: 31-58 14-15 84.
At Half: SDSU 40, UNO 31. Three-Pointers: UNO 11-26 (Akinwole 6-10, Booth 3-5, Luedtke 1-3, Robinson 1-5, Ferrarini 0-3), SDSU 8-19 (Scheierman 4-6, Easley 2-6, Mims 1-2, Arians 1-3, Wingett 0-2). Rebounds: SDSU 34 (Scheierman 11), UNO 31 (Hughes 6). Personal Fouls: UNO 18, SDSU 14. Assists: SDSU 22 (Scheierman 7, Wilson 7), UNO 8 (Akinwole 2, Robinson 2, Ferrarini 2). Turnovers: UNO 10, SDSU 9. Steals: SDSU 6 (Easley 3), UNO 4 (Smith, Pile, Ferrarini, Booth). Blocked Shots: SDSU 6 (Wilson 3), UNO 4 (Brougham 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.