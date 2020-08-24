Defending champions Viborg-Hurley (9AA) and Canistota-Freeman (9A) were unanimous top picks in the South Dakota Media football polls, announced Monday.
In 9AA, Platte-Geddes moved into fourth after its defeat of previously-ranked Bon Homme. Bon Homme received votes.
In 9B, Alcester-Hudson moved into fourth after its opening victory. Wolsey-Wessington remained in the top spot, with second-ranked Colman-Egan also receiving first place votes. Scotland received votes in the poll.
Winner picked up 17 of 19 first place votes in Class 11B to claim the top spot, with second-ranked Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan claiming the other two. Elk Point-Jefferson received votes after its opening victory.
No new poll was conducted for 11AAA, 11AA and 11A, as those teams open their seasons this week.
The South Dakota Prep Media for the week of Aug. 24 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. The polls in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A are unchanged from the preseason edition.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (15) 86
2. Brandon Valley (2) 67
3. O’Gorman (1) 55
4. Harrisburg 29
5. Washington 26
Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Watertown 1
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (18) 90
2. Yankton 60
3. Mitchell 50
4. Huron 38
5. Brookings 20
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Douglas 5.
Class 11A
1. Canton (13) 81
2. Tea Area (3) 68
3. Dell Rapids (2) 58
4. West Central 29
5. Dakota Valley 19
Receiving votes: Madison 7, Lennox 6, Sioux Falls Christian 2.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 1-0 93 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2) 1-0 77 2
3. McCook Central/Montrose 1-0 49 3
4. Sioux Valley 1-0 40 4
5. St. Thomas More 1-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Garretson 1, Mobridge-Pollock 1, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 1-0 95 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 1-0 71 T-2
3. Deuel 0-0 41 4
4. Platte-Geddes 1-0 40 RV
5. Hamlin 1-0 18 5
Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 8, Baltic 7, Bon Homme 4, Florence/Henry 1.
Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (19) 1-0 95 1
2. Howard 1-0 71 2
3. Gregory 1-0 53 3
4. De Smet 1-0 32 4
5. Warner 1-0 23 RV
Receiving votes: Wall 5, Britton-Hecla 4, Philip 2.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (14) 1-0 90 1
2. Colman-Egan (5) 1-0 81 2
3. Langford Area 1-0 51 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 1-0 37 RV
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-1 14 3
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 5, Scotland 2, Faith 2, Kadoka Area 1, Harding County 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1
