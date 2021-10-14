WATERTOWN — Yankton finished second in dance and seventh in cheer at the Eastern South Dakota Conference competitive cheer and dance championships, Thursday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Brandon Valley won the dance title with a near-perfect team score of 297. The Lynx scored 298.5 in Jazz and 295.5 in Pom. Harrisburg had the top Hip Hop score (285.5).
Yankton finished at 282.5, edging out Harrisburg (280.25). Pierre was a distant fourth at 252.75.
The Gazelles had a score of 294 in Pom and 271 in Jazz.
Harrisburg ran away with the cheer title, scoring 262.5 points. Watertown was a distant second at 214.5, followed by Brandon Valley (207) and Mitchell (198).
Yankton scored 170.5 points on the night.
Yankton now prepares for the South Dakota Class AA State Championships, Oct. 23 in Brandon.
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: Harrisburg 262.5, Brandon Valley 214.5, Brandon Valley 207, Mitchell 198, Huron 177.5, Pierre 174, Yankton 170.5, Brookings 167.5, Aberdeen Central 167.5
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 297, Yankton 282.5, Harrisburg 280.25, Pierre 252.75, Watertown 251.25, Aberdeen Central 244.5, Huron 236.25, Mitchell 230, Brookings 215.75
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 298.5, Harrisburg 275, Yankton 271, Aberdeen Central 243, Brookings 209.5
POM: Brandon Valley 295.5, Yankton 294, Pierre 259, Watertown 258.5, Huron 233, Mitchell 229, Brookings 222
HIP HOP: Harrisburg 285.5, Pierre 246.5, Aberdeen Central 246, Watertown 244, Huron 239.5, Mitchell 231.
