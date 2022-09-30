COLUMBIA, Mo. — South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda and third-year sophomore Abrielle Jirele clocked new Summit League leading times on Friday morning to lead the Coyote men and women at the Gans Creek Classic held on Mizzou’s Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Gemeda improved his own Summit-leading time with a personal best 8,000-meter clocking of 24:05.5. His time not only tops the Summit this season, but ranks sixth all-time in Summit League history. Only three men have posted faster marks in Summit history – Cameron Levins (Southern Utah), Trent Lusignan (South Dakota State) and Jonah Lagat (Oral Roberts). Gemeda finished 16th individually in the field. He dropped 14 seconds off his personal best with Friday’s clocking. Gemeda’s time is the fastest by a Coyote in the program’s Division I era.

