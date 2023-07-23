HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington advanced to the championship of the Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament with an 11-3 victory over Crofton on Sunday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Crofton will face Wisner-Pilger today (Monday) at 7 p.m., with the winner claiming the other spot in Tuesday’s championship. That team would have to beat Hartington twice to advance to state.
Jaxson Bernecker went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and two RBI for Hartington. Koby Detlefson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Tyan Baller doubled twice. Dan Puppe doubled and singled, driving in two. Breiton Whitmire also had two hits. Dylan Taylor, Weston Heine and Carson Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Bernecker pitched five innings, striking out five, for the victory.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Wisner-Pilger scored an unearned run in the second inning to claim a 1-0 victory over Ponca in an elimination game in the Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Wisner-Pilger will face Crofton today (Monday) at 7 p.m. for the final spot in Tuesday’s championship.
Dalton Lamprecht had two hits and Kaden Kratke doubled for Ponca. Guy Severeide had the other Ponca hit.
Zain Stark took the loss, allowing one hit and striking out 15 in a complete game effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.