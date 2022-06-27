MANKATO, Minn. — Diamond Academy ended Yankton Fury Red’s 11-game win streak with a 4-2 decision in 18-under Gold championship of the Rising Stars Tournament, June 25-26 in Mankato, Minnesota.
Elle Feser doubled and singled for Yankton. Regan Garry also had two hits. Paige Hatch doubled in both runs, and Brooklyn Townsend added a hit for Fury Red.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out seven in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Fury Red takes on the TSC Blaze on Thursday.
Fury Red 9, Pipestone 1
MANKATO, Minn. — Yankton Fury Red scored six runs in the first on the way to a 9-1 victory over Pipestone, Minnesota, on Sunday.
Brooklyn Townsend, Elle Feser and Bailey Sample each doubled and singled for Yankton. Regan Garry had a triple and three RBI. Logan Miller, Tori Vellek and Olivia Girard each had a hit in the victory.
Sample picked the win, striking out seven in the four-inning contest.
Fury Red 2, Cyclones White 1
MANKATO, Minn. — Yankton Fury Red rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to edge Cyclones White 2-1 on Sunday.
Logan Miller had two hits and Grace Ortmeier doubled for Yankton. Elle Feser and Paige Hatch each had a hit in the victory.
Regan Garry picked up the win, allowing three hits and striking out nine over six innings of work.
Fury Red 11, Jackfield 0
MANKATO, Minn. — Yankton’s Regan Garry and Bailey Sample combined on a two-hit shutout as Fury Red rolled past the Jackfield Jayhawks 11-0 on Saturday.
Brooklyn Townsend went 3-for-4 with a double, and Logan Miller and Bailey Sample each doubled and singled for Yankton. Gracie Brockberg also had two hits. Garry homered, Grace Ortmeier doubled, and Elle Feser and Tori Vellek each had a hit in the victory.
Sample pitched three innings, striking out six. Garry pitched two shutout innings.
Fury Red 5, Eau Claire Fury 3
MANKATO, Minn. — Eight different Yankton players had at least one hit as Fury Red downed the Eau Claire Fury 5-3 on Saturday.
Paige Hatch posted two hits and Grace Ortmeier doubled for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend, Elle Feser, Tori Vellek, Regan Garry, Olivia Girard and Gracie Brockberg each had a hit in the victory.
Garry pitched four innings, striking out three, for the win. Bailey Sample pitched a scoreless fifth, striking out three.
Fury Red 8, Gamblers White 1
MANKATO, Minn. — Yankton Fury Red opened the Rising Stars tournament with an 8-1 rout of Gamblers White on Saturday.
Brooklyn Townsend went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Paige Hatch doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Elle Feser and Bailey Sample each had a hit in the victory.
Sample picked up the win, striking out nine in the four-inning contest.
Rushmore Classic
SD United 16, Fury Twisters 0
RAPID CITY — The Yankton Fury Twisters were eliminated from the Mount Rushmore Classic softball tournament with a 16-0 decision against South Dakota United on Sunday.
Anjeliena Schaeffer had the lone Yankton hit, a double.
Brenna Suhr struck out two in the three-inning contest for Yankton.
Fury Twisters 10, Casper Rebels 9
RAPID CITY — The Yankton Fury Twisters outlasted the Casper Rebels 10-9 on Sunday.
Eliza Gurney doubled and singled, and Madison Musfelt, Brenna Suhr and Alaina Nelson each had two hits for Yankton. Makenzie Stanage, Chloe Hatch and Brooklyn King each had a hit in the victory.
Stanage picked up the win, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
Fury Twisters 18, 4Launch Academy 12
RAPID CITY — The Yankton Fury Twisters built an 18-7 lead and held on for an 18-12 victory over Launch Academy in pool play on Saturday.
Eliza Gurney went 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Makenzie Stanage went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBI for Yankton. Madison Musfelt doubled and singled. Alaina Nelson also had two hits. Brenna Suhr and Anjeliena Schaeffer each doubled. Chloe Hatch and Brooklyn King each had a triple in the victory.
BH Silencers 14, Fury Twisters 4
RAPID CITY — The BH Silencers built an early lead and claimed a 14-4 victory over the Yankton Fury Twisters on Saturday.
Makenzie Stanage went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Eliza Gurney had two hits for Yankton. Ciena Mount homered, Brenna Suhr doubled and Alaina Nelson had a hit for the Twisters.
Stanage took the loss, striking out one.
Colorado Force 10, Fury Twisters 3
RAPID CITY — The Colorado Force claimed a 10-3 victory over the Yankton Fury Twisters late Friday night.
Anjeliena Schaeffer had a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Brenna Suhr, Makenzie Stanage and Chloe Hatch each had a hit.
Stanage took the loss, striking out two in the five-inning contest.
Other Games
Oakland 10-8, Dakota Valley 6-7
OAKLAND, Neb. — The Oakland Rockets earned a doubleheader sweep over the Dakota Valley 16-under team in softball action on Monday.
Oakland scored in each of the first three innings to claim a 10-6 victory in the opener.
Bria Perryman went 2-for-2 with a triple for Dakota Valley. Addison Dickson and Avry Trotter each had two hits. Rachel Voegeli added a hit.
Voegeli took the loss, striking out four in the four-inning contest.
In the nightcap, Oakland scored four runs in the fourth to claim an 8-7 victory.
Raegan Headid doubled and singled, and Sammy Kimbell had two hits for Dakota Valley. Dickson, Brennan Trotter and Avry Trotter each had a hit in the effort.
Rachel Voegeli took the loss, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
Dakota Valley takes on Yankton Fury Black today (Tuesday).
Freeman-Marion 16-11, Avon 1-3
AVON — The Freeman-Marion Rebels claimed a doubleheader sweep of Avon in 14-under softball action on Monday.
The Rebels claimed a 16-1 decision in the opener.
Claire Loofbourrow and Erica Swensen each went 2-for-3 with a triple for Freeman-Marion. Cadence Hofer doubled and singled. Vaida Ammann and Allison Leber each had two hits. Sam Fransen, Rylee Peters and Harli Ross each had a hit in the victory.
Hofer picked up the win, striking out five in the three-inning contest.
Freeman-Marion won 11-3 in the nightcap.
Peters had two hits to lead the Rebels. Fransen, Hofer and Leber each had a hit in the victory.
Ross struck out three batters in 3 1/3 innings for the win. Hofer had a strikeout in relief.
Next up for the Rebels, 15-12, is the league tournament, beginning Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.