OACOMA — The Chamberlain girls and Winner Area boys claimed team honors in the Southeast South Dakota Conference cross country meet, held Monday in Oacoma. Both varsity races were 5,000 meters.
Winner Area won the boys’ title, 16 to 21 over Platte-Geddes. Ethan-Parkston (26) was third, followed by Bon Homme (43) and Gregory (44).
Winner Area’s Kade Watson won the boys’ race in 17:11, 21 seconds ahead of Ethan-Parkston’s Evan Bartelt (17:32). Chamberlain’s Declain Tveit (17:45), Bon Homme’s Nate Hall (17:48) and Platte-Geddes’ Collin Engebretson (17:51) rounded out the first five.
The Chamberlain girls put five runners in the top 10 to beat out Burke 14 to 25. Platte-Geddes (27) was third, followed by Gregory (32), Ethan-Parkston (38) and Bon Homme (67).
Burke’s Hallie Person won the girls’ race in 18:59, 33 seconds ahead of Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans (19:32). Ethan-Parkston’s Lindsey Roth (20:15), Chamberlain’s Allison Hough (20:28) and Gregory’s Emma Thomas (20:43) rounded out the top five.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Chamberlain 14, Burke 25, Platte-Geddes 27, Gregory 32, Ethan-Parkston 38, Bon Homme 67
TOP 20: 1, Hallie Person, Burke 18:59; 2, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 19:32; 3, Lindsey Roth, Ethan-Parkston 20:15; 4, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 20:28; 5, Emma Thomas, Gregory 20:43; 6, Kelly Sondgeroth, Platte-Geddes 21:15; 7, Katie Holter, Platte-Geddes 21:29; 8, Aine Graesser, Chamberlain 21:45; 9, Samantha Peppel, Chamberlain 22:06; 10, Ella Phillips, Chamberlain 22:12; 11, Piper Hanson, Burke 22:21; 12, Dakota Timanus, Gregory 22:30; 13, Brecken Bolander, Burke 22:34; 14, Calli Slaba, Platte-Geddes 22:50; 15, Melanie Brozik, Winner Area 22:50; 16, Evie Olson, Chamberlain 22:54; 17, Ellie Talsma, Gregory 23:03; 18, Abby Hutmacher, Chamberlain 23:23; 19, Peyton Hellman, Bon Homme 23:39; 20, Emily Shepherd, Chamberlain 23:55
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Winner Area 16, Platte-Geddes 21, Ethan-Parkston 26, Bon Homme 43, Gregory 44, Burke 55, Chamberlain 60
TOP 20: 1, Kade Watson, Winner Area 17:11; 2, Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 17:32; 3, Declan Tveit, Chamberlain 17:45; 4, Nate Hall, Bon Homme 17:48; 5, Collin Engebretson, Platte-Geddes 17:51; 6, Nate Whalen, Platte-Geddes 18:20; 7, Joseph Laprath, Winner Area 18:30; 8, Kylar Meek, Winner Area 18:40; 9, Luke Sinclair, Gregory 19:03; 10, Gavin Gustad, Platte-Geddes 19:08; 11, Gage Hohn, Ethan-Parkston 19:09; 12, Fin Adams, Burke 19:17; 13, David Brock, Ethan-Parkston 19:18; 14, Carson Klundt, Gregory 19:27; 15, Parker Hanselman, Ethan-Parkston 19:58; 16, Emmit Holzbauer, Platte-Geddes 20:09; 17, Chaz Blotsky, Winner Area 20:39; 18, Keith Hoffman, Burke 20:44; 19, Noah Ray, Bon Homme 20:44; 20, Zakk Bertrand, Bon Homme 21:06
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.