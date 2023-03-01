Despite having a roster made up entirely of seniors and juniors, the Ponca girls’ basketball team had some learning to do this season.
First they had to learn how to play without point guard Mattie Milligan. Now they’re learning to play with her again.
Through that learning process the squad got back to a regular place for Ponca: The Nebraska State Tournament.
Ponca (23-1) draws Oakland-Craig (22-4) in the opening round of the Class C2 Tournament, Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Ponca’s on-court education did not just revolve around Milligan, Ponca head coach Bob Hayes noted.
“We lost Mattie at point guard. She’s back playing, but not at the level she was. It’s changed the dynamic,” he said. “They all got in the gym over the summer and fall, all improved in a number of ways. Samantha Ehlers adapted to playing some outside. Gracen Evans did, too.”
Seniors Ehlers (14.3 ppg, 6 rpg, 38 assists, 40 steals) and Evans (10 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 46 assists, 64 steals) have both proven to be versatile weapons for Ponca. Seniors Ashlyn Kingsbury (8.4 ppg, 51 assists, 31 steals) and Ellie McAfee (6.2 ppg, 74 assists, 67 steals) have also played key scoring roles. Senior Abbie Hrouda (3.7 ppg, 3 rpg, 46 assists. 58 steals) has also contributed on both ends of the court.
“We’re a similar team to what we were last year,” Hayes said. “We want to get the ball inside to score or look for the kickout to the perimeter.”
Ponca’s lone loss came to Vermillion, one of the top teams in South Dakota Class A.
Oakland-Craig also returns a veteran lineup, led by seniors Sadie Nelson (12.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 56 assists, 59 steals) and Chaney Nelson (12.4 ppg, 47 assists, 51 steals). Sophomore guard Adilen Rennerfeldt (8.2 ppg, 44 assists, 41 steals) is a solid third option for a team returns four starters from a season ago.
“They push the ball hard,” Hayes said of the Knights. “They do a lot more dribble-drive offense. They will be a big challenge for us.”
For Ponca to make an extended run at state it will need to take care of the little things, Hayes said.
“We need to execute in the half-court,” he said. “Most teams will try to take away our transition game, so we need to attack the boards, rebounds well and make our free throws.”
Ponca and Oakland-Craig play the 10:45 a.m. game on Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Rival Crofton (23-2) plays Cross County in the first game of the day. Pender (24-3) and Clarkson-Leigh (20-6) face off to start the afternoon session, followed by Guardian Angels Central Catholic (20-4) against Southern Valley (21-3).
Semifinals in Class C2 will be Friday at Devaney, at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m. The championship game is set for 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game at Lincoln Northwest High School at 9 a.m.
