PIERRE — During the open forum portion of its meeting Wednesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors met for over an hour with more than 10 people from White River who were upset by mistakes that were made during the third-place game at the Class B Basketball Tournament.

At the game with Aberdeen Christian, a point was mistakenly awarded for a free throw that an Aberdeen Christian player missed. The game ended regulation play in a tie. In the overtime, Aberdeen Christian won.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.