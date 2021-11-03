SIOUX FALLS — Fifth-year senior midfielder Alexis Mitchell highlighted a group of five South Dakota women’s soccer players named to the Summit League first or second teams announced Wednesday morning by the league office.
Mitchell was the lone Coyote representative on the all-Summit first team. Senior forward Jordan Centineo, fifth-year senior defender Abby Ostrem, sophomore defender Taylor Ravelo and fifth-year senior Emma Harkleroad were all named to the league’s second team. The Coyotes five all-Summit honors are the most the program’s received in a single season since joining the league in 2011.
Mitchell, a native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, garners all-league recognition for the third-straight season. She was picked to the first team for the second-straight year after making the second team in 2019. She’s also a two-time USCA Scholar All-Region honoree. A five-year starter for the Coyotes, she’s amassed 20 goals and 13 assists in her career. Six of those goals came this fall as she led USD back to the Summit League Tournament for the second-straight year. Her four game-winning goals ranks 28th in the nation.
Harkleroad, a native of Geneva, Illinois, has been named the Summit’s second-team goalkeeper for the second-straight season. Harkleroad boasts the fourth-best save percentage (0.885) in the country this fall, leading the Summit by five percent. She also leads all Summit goalkeepers in goals-against average (0.599) and ranks 18th nationally for that statistic. Her seven shutouts are 38th in the country.
Centineo, hailing from Camarillo, California, receives her first career all-league honors. She’s knocked in a career-best six goals this season along with tallying a pair of assists. Three of her goals have been game-winners, which ranks 82nd nationally. Ten of her 13 career goals have come in the last two seasons after moving into the Coyotes’ starting lineup.
Ostrem, hailing from Wylie, Texas, garners second-team honors for the second time in her career. She previously received the recognition following the 2019 season. Ostrem is a four-year starter for the Coyotes. Offensively, she put one to the back of the net against Drake and has dished out three assists this season.
Ravelo, hailing from Lakewood, California, repeats as a second-team honoree on the back line. She’s a two-year starter for the Coyotes. She scored a goal in USD’s 4-1 victory over Drake during the nonconference slate, one of her six career goals.
Both Ostrem and Ravelo are part of a Coyote back line that boasts the 10th-best shutout percentage in the nation (.588). USD’s save percentage of .880 ranks third in the country this fall.
South Dakota qualified for the Summit League Tournament for the second-straight year and third time in program history. USD is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will take on top-seeded Denver Thursday at 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time in Denver, Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.