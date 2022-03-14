ATLANTA—South Dakota assistant coach Ariel Braker has been named as one of the Women’s Basketball Coach Association (WBCA) Thirty Under 30 honorees.
“I am extremely grateful to be receiving this award with an incredible group of young coaches across the country,” said Braker. “Being at the University of South Dakota has broadened my horizons not only as a coach, but as a person. I would like to thank the WBCA, my family, my past coaches, players and mentors that have helped me every step of the way. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach P and everything she has done for me in my career in basketball.”
The WBCA’s Thirty Under 30 program was developed to recognize and honor 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Braker joins fellow USD assistant coach Aaron Horn as recipients of the award.
Braker serves as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. The Coyotes captured both Summit League regular season and tournament championship titles in 2022. South Dakota advanced to its fourth-straight NCAA Tournament this season. Braker’s responsibilities include organizing USD’s recruiting, preparing defensive opponent scouts and player development.
“We are very blessed to have Ariel as an integral member of our women’s basketball program here at the University of South Dakota,” said Plitzuweit. “She is so driven, energetic, and so passionate about developing our players on and off the court! She is an incredible mentor for our young ladies and we are excited for Ariel to receive this national recognition!”
Braker is in her first season at South Dakota, after coaching stints at Oakland (DI), Lehigh (DI), Western Texas (NJCAA), Grosse Point North (HS) and Wayne State University (DII). Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Braker was a two-year starter and tri-captain in her four-year career at Notre Dame under Naismith Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. She was a member of the winningest class in program history, with a 138-15 overall record, four Final Four berths and three National Championship appearances.
Recipients of the Thirty Under 30 award must exemplify professional manner and attitude, mentorship and impact on others, community service engagement and professional association involvement.
