Due to field conditions, the Yankton-Huron baseball doubleheader, scheduled to be played in Huron, will now be played in Yankton. Start time is set for noon.
The following weather-related announcements were also made today.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Due to field conditions, the Yankton-Huron baseball doubleheader, scheduled to be played in Huron, will now be played in Yankton. Start time is set for noon.
The following weather-related announcements were also made today.
— The softball triangular featuring Bon Homme, Wagner and Avon, to be played on Monday in Avon, will be played on Tuesday, May 16.
— The softball game featuring Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy at Scotland-Menno, to be played March 30 in Menno, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.