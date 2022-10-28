VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes persevered through a close second set moment to defeat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 18-25, 32-30, 25-17, 25-21 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Friday.
With their eighth straight win, the Coyotes improve to 21-2 (10-1 Summit League) on the season. The Jackrabbits fall to 10-13 (4-7 Summit League).
Neither team had more than a two-point lead in the second set. As the teams were trading match points, USD won a challenge to go ahead 30-29. SDSU responded to tie the game at 30, but the Coyotes would close the set on a kill from Evelyn Diederich to win the set 32-30.
“It gave us a kick-start going into set three,” Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson said. “At the same time, we’ve reacted in so many different situations that I do believe that we would have reacted well (if we had gone down 2-0). Our fans were in it. That was an incredible atmosphere at the end of set two. In some ways, it actually made it hard for us because it was so loud that our passers probably couldn’t hear each other. We had to rely on what we do every single day (with) the trust that they have with each other. I’ll take that noise if that’s going to help us continue to push forward and create that environment for our players.”
The crowd of 2,702 fans helped carry the Coyotes through sets three and four to get the victory.
“The crowd fed us a lot of energy,” Coyotes libero Lolo Weideman said. “Sometimes, it can be a little bit overwhelming because you want to perform well. One thing that we always talk about is focusing on our side of the net. In sets two, three, and four, we focused on that, (which) made a lot of difference with our attitudes and how we responded to errors and kills.”
For the Coyotes, Weideman led the way with 28 digs. Elizabeth Juhnke recorded 10 kills in the intense second set and finished with 28 kills and 18 digs.
“I started off a little slow tonight,” Juhnke said. “I (focused) more about small risk changes on the ball and finding good areas of the court and building off that throughout the match.”
The second set put momentum in the Coyotes favor, as they built a lead in sets three and four to close out the match.
“We got stronger and better,” Williamson said. “We got more confidence. Honestly, it wasn’t necessarily that the volleyball was cleaner. I felt like we handled chaos a little bit better. When we were out of system, people were flying around the court and we didn’t maybe have hitters in their normal spots, we were smart with our decisions on where we’re placing the ball. We were able to score in a lot of those situations or put them into chaos where we’re able to defend a little bit better on the backside.”
For the Coyotes, freshman setter Madi Woodin got the start with regular starter Brooklyn Schram being injured. Williamson called Woodin, who had 45 assists in the match, a rockstar and praised how she improved throughout the match.
“She took some risks, which is good,” Williamson said. “Every time we gave her feedback, she adjusted. That’s exactly what she wants in that position. She bought in and the team bought in. We did a really good job of rallying around each other and continuing to focus about putting our best self forward. That’s something that we’re going to have to continue to do.”
Despite the loss, SDSU head coach Dan Georgalas lauded the way his team fought throughout the match.
“There was nothing but compliments from me to them in the locker room,” he said. “I’m so proud of them. I love them to death. The grit, the heart, the competitiveness that they showed even when it seemed darkest says everything about our program, character, and locker room.”
Crystal Burk led the Jackrabbits with 21 kills. Raegen Reilly registered 27 set assists. Libero Jadyn Makovicka had a good game on the defensive end, registering 23 digs. SDSU had 82 digs to USD’s 78 in the match.
USD hosts Western Illinois Thursday, while SDSU hosts St. Thomas Thursday.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.