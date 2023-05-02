FREEMAN — Hanson swept team honors at the Don Diede Relays track and field meet, held Tuesday in Freeman.
Hanson edged Centerville 127 to 121 for the girls’ title, sparked by three victories. Reese Marek won the 3200 (13:35.96), Annalyse Weber won the triple jump (33-1 1/2) and the Beavers’ foursome of Eliza Oltmanns, Karlie Goergen, Taziah Hawkins and Alyssa Moschell won the 1600 relay (4:22.24).
Lillie Eide had a hand in both Centerville victories, claiming the 200 (28.79) and teaming with Rylie Tieman, Harper Wattier and Lillie Shearer to win the 800 relay (1:52.69).
Menno, which finished third with 83 points, won two events. Ashton Massey claimed the 100 hurdles (15.08) and the foursome of Ellyana Ulmer, Zoe Schaeffer, Ervin Schrock and Josephine Stokes won the 3200 relay (10:30.06).
Irene-Wakonda won four events, with Emma Marshall claiming the 400 (1:00.42) and long jump (15-9 1/2), and Hailey Orr winning the shot put (32-10) and discus (104-5). Freeman had two wins, Zenovia Butler in the 100 (13.12) and Rylee Peters in the 300 hurdles (49.83). Freeman Academy-Marion was led by victories from Estelle Waltner in the 800 (2:29.79) and Jada Koerner in the 1600 (5:38.04).
For Gayville-Volin, Emily Nowak won the pole vault (9-0) and the Raiders’ foursome of Ayla Dimmer, Payton Logan, Taylor Hoxeng and Jolie Westrum won the medley relay (4:41.91). Alcester-Hudson’s foursome of Ayonna Schissel, Carly Patrick, Emily Winquist and Emma Solberg won the 400 relay (53.58). Canistota’s Natalee Hofer won the high jump (4-10).
Hanson beat out Menno 144 to 88 for the boys’ title. Viborg-Hurley (73) was third, followed closely by Freeman Academy-Marion (72).
Hanson won six events, led by Keaton Weber’s wins in the long jump (20-2 3/4) and triple jump (40-10 1/2). Jayce Slaba won the 800 (2:11.32), Brock Tuttle won the shot put (48-9), Ethan Cheeseman won the discus (148-7) and the foursome of Hadley Wallace, Cheeseman, Riley Haynes and Sutton Dewald win the 800 relay (1:35.17).
Viborg-Hurley set a meet record in the 400 relay, with the foursome of Wyatt Huber, Chase Schoellerman, Luke Campbell and George Johnson finishing in 44.51 seconds. The clocking broke a 12-year-old mark (44.51), set by Canistota.
Johnson also won the 100 for the Cougars, finishing in 10.56 to just miss the meet record of 10.55 seconds.
Menno won the 1600 (3:40.19) and 3200 (8:49.41) relays, with Brayden Sattler, Bryce Sattler and Kadeyn Ulmer running on both relays. Owen Eitemiller won the pole vault (12-6) and ran on the winning 1600 relay. Izayah Ulmer ran on the 3200 relay for the Wolves.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Keaton Preheim won the 200 (23.92) and Tavin Schroeder won the 1600 (4:49.67). Irene-Wakonda’s Dashel Spurrell won the 300 hurdles (43.41). Freeman’s Tate Sorensen won the 400 (54.26).
Canistota won two events, with Josiah Schroeder taking the 3200 (10:17.44) and running with Tage Ortman, William Ortman and Noah Kleinsasser to win the medley relay (3:44.67). Jeff Boschee of Sanborn Central-Woonsocket won the high jump (6-4 1/4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.