VERMILLION — South Dakota sophomore Demar Francis has been voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship by the league’s head coaches announced Wednesday. A total of 16 women and 11 men were also recognized by the league as all-Summit performers from the weekend’s championships.
Francis brought home three gold medals from the meet, racing to victory in the 200 meters, 400 meters and 4x100-meter relay. He broke a pair of longtime South Dakota school records that were set before he was born. He cruised past Tom Green’s 20-year-old 200 record, clocking 20.65 seconds. He followed that up by taking down Lionel McPhaull’s 25-year-old 400 record, becoming the first Coyote to break the 46-second barrier when he posted a time of 45.79 seconds. That time also broke his own Summit League Championships meet record from a year ago. Freshman Ken-Mark Minkovski, third-year sophomore Ardell Inlay and third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz joined him on the 4x100-meter relay.
A Coyote has collected three Summit League Most Outstanding Performer awards since the category debuted in 2018. Alumni Joe Reagan (2018) and Chris Nilsen (2019) were previous recipients.
The Summit League also recognized all-Summit League performers from the championship meet on Wednesday. To earn all-Summit League honors, an athlete must place in the top-three of their individual or relay event at the championship meet.
