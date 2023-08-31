With temperatures expected in the high 90s to low 100s today (Friday), two events involving Yankton High School programs have been adjusted.
— The start time for the Mitchell girls’ tennis quadrangular has been moved up. Yankton will face Madison at 9 a.m. and Mitchell at 12:30 p.m.
— The start time for the Augustana Twilight cross country meet has been pushed back, with junior varsity races also shortened to 3,000 meters.
The JV girls’ race will begin at 6:40 p.m., followed by JV boys (7:10 p.m.), varsity girls (8:40 p.m.), varsity boys (8:10 p.m.), college women (8:40 p.m.) and college men (9:10 p.m.).
Besides YHS, Beresford, Crofton, Dakota Valley, Ethan-Parkston, Freeman Academy-Marion, Menno and Platte-Geddes were scheduled to compete in the high school races. Both the University of South Dakota and Mount Marty University are scheduled to open their seasons at the event.
