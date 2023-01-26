SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty was picked fifth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason softball poll, announced Thursday.
Midland, the 2022 regular season champion, was picked first with 10 first place votes. Northwestern was second with two first place votes, followed by Morningside and Jamestown.
Mount Marty, the 2022 GPAC Tournament champion, set a school record with 32 victories this past season, finishing 32-16 overall and 15-7 in the GPAC. The Lancers open the 2023 season with a tournament in Sioux Center, Iowa Feb. 17-18.
POLL: 1, Midland (10 first place votes) 119 points; 2, Northwestern (2) 102; 3, Morningside 93; 4, Jamestown 80; 5, Mount Marty 78; 6, Dordt 73; 7, Doane 58; 8, Concordia 53; 9, College of Saint Mary 48; 10, Briar Cliff 37; 11, Hastings 32; 12, Dakota Wesleyan 19
