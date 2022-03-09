MINNEAPOLIS — The Mount Marty baseball team woke up the bats early, scoring 21 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Waldorf on Wednesday. The games were played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
In the opener, Mount Marty pounded out 15 hits in a 10-2 victory.
David Richardson went 3-for-3 to lead Mount Marty. Zane Salley recorded a triple and a double. Josh Roemen had a pair of triples, driving in three. Kiko Nunez went 2-for-3 with a triple. Billy Hancock doubled and singled. Jet Weber also had two hits. Mason Townsend doubled and Julito Fazzini added a hit in the victory.
Josh Fussy went 3-for-3 for Waldorf. Damien Sanchez had a pair of hits.
Gavin Schulz pitched three shutout innings for the win. Jared Miller struck out five in two innings of shutout relief for the Lancers. Jamie Olson took the loss.
In the second game, 10 different Lancers had a hit in an 11-1 victory.
Townsend had two hits and two RBI for the Lancers. Hancock homered. Richardson tripled. Roemen, Nunez and Evan Bock each doubled. Weber, William Rausch, Tyler Linch and Salley each had a hit in the victory.
Matthew Ferreira doubled for Waldorf.
Hunter Marso pitched four shutout innings, striking out six, for the win. Chris Rofe struck out the side in an inning of relief. Sam Jones took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
The Lancers now head west for a weekend set against Northern Colorado. Mount Marty is scheduled to play one game on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday against the NCAA Division I opponent.
