SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Sami Slaughter and junior Elizabeth Juhnke were named Players to Watch in conjunction with the Summit League Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll announced Wednesday.
South Dakota, coming off a 15-7 season, a Summit League tournament title and an NCAA Tournament Berth, was picked to win the league by the coaches. The Coyotes garnered 78 points in the voting from the league coaches, including six of the ten first place votes.
Denver, the Summit League regular season champions during the 2020 season that was played in the spring, received the other four first-place votes and tallied 76 points.
“We are excited to get back to work this fall,” head coach Leanne Williamson said. “We have scheduled extremely tough opponents for the non-conference to prepare us for Summit League play.
“The league has the potential to be the most competitive it’s ever been during my time at South Dakota with the amount of returning players each team has. This season will present several opportunities that our team is excited about!”
Slaughter, a All-Summit League first-team selection in 2020, was the Coyotes second-leading hitter at 2.82 kills per set and 245 total kills. The Harrisburg, South Dakota, native, ranked eighth in the Summit League in kills per set. She produced a pair of 20-plus kill matches during the Summit League tournament in April. She also ranked 10th in the Summit League in blocks per set (0.86).
Juhnke, a returning All-American, led the league at 4.17 kills per set and 346 total kills. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native, was named Summit League Tournament MVP during the Coyotes run to the tourney title. The all-rotation player also contributed 274 digs and 52 total blocks, 23 assists and 14 service aces during the 2020 season.
The Coyotes will open the 2021 season traveling to Colorado where a pair of Friday matches away them. They will play Northwestern of the Big Ten in Greeley, Colorado at Noon before traveling to Fort Collins to face Colorado State at 8 p.m. South Dakota concludes the season-opening road swing with a Saturday match at Northern Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.