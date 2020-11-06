WATERTOWN — Longtime Parker assistant coach Roger Knecht will be recognized with the 2020 Friend of Volleyball award during the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament. The presentation will take place prior to the championship match on Nov. 21.
The Friend of Volleyball is recognized for their positive promotion of as well as their commitment locally and statewide, through volunteering to the sport of volleyball.
Knecht retired in 2019 after serving 16 years in the Parker school district.
