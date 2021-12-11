WINNER — The Wagner Red Raiders started the 2021-22 season off with a bang, upending preseason number one Winner 41-34 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday. The contest was the season opener for both squads.
Emma Yost finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Wagner. Ashlyn Koupal had seven points and four blocked shots in the victory.
Bella Swedlund scored 18 points and had eight rebounds for Winner, which led 23-20 at the half. Kelsey Sachtjen added eight points and 12 rebounds.
Wagner hosts Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday. Winner hosts Stanley County on Tuesday.
WAGNER (1-0) 12 8 11 10 — 41
WINNER (0-1) 10 13 5 6 — 34
Ponca 57, Irene-Wakonda 50
IRENE — Ponca edged away after the opening quarter to claim a 57-50 victory over Irene-Wakonda in an inter-state girls’ basketball battle on Saturday.
Ashlyn Kingsbury scored 28 points to lead Ponca. Addie McGill added nine points in the victory.
Nora O’Malley finished with 30 points to lead Irene-Wakonda. Madison Orr pulled down 14 rebounds, with Katie Knodel grabbing nine boards.
Ponca, 4-0, travels to Laurel, Nebraska, to face Lewis & Clark Conference foe Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda, 1-1, travels to Wagner on Tuesday.
PONCA (4-0) 17 13 10 17 — 57
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-1) 18 10 7 15 — 50
Guardian Angels 48, Crofton 35
WEST POINT, Neb. — Guardian Angels Central Catholic used a strong start to each half to upend Crofton 48-35 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Sophia Haas scored 14 points and Kelsey Steffen scored 11 points for Guardian Angels, which led 19-7 after one quarter. The hosts outscored Crofton 15-5 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Alexis Folkers scored 12 points to lead Crofton. Elie Tramp had eight points and five steals. Caitlin Guenther also had five steals.
Guardian Angels, 5-0, hosts Winnebago on Thursday. Crofton, 4-1, travels to Hartington to face Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
CROFTON (4-1) 7 11 5 12 — 35
GUARDIAN ANGELS (5-0) 19 10 15 6 — 48
Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Madison 32
MADISON — Elk Point-Jefferson earned a 44-32 victory at Madison in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Nora Kastning finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for EPJ. Kaitlyn Van Roekel and Josie Curry each had nine points. Ashley Brewer added eight points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Zoey Gerry led Madison with 11 points.
EPJ, 2-0, hosts Parker on Thursday. Madison, 1-1, hosts Tri-Valley on Tuesday.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (2-0) 15 11 9 9 — 44
MADISON (1-1) 8 12 7 5 — 32
AC-DC 46, Platte-Geddes 37
PLATTE — Lexie Vander Pol finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead Andes Central-Dakota Christian past Platte-Geddes 46-37 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Josie Brouwer posted 13 points for AC-DC (1-0). Allison Muckey added seven points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Baleigh Nachtigal led Platte-Geddes (0-2) with 14 points. Karley VanDerWerff had seven points and 11 rebounds. Hadley Hanson added four assists.
AC-DC hosts Ethan at Dakota Christian School on Tuesday. Platte-Geddes hosts Kimball-White Lake on Tuesday.
AC-DC won the JV game 40-16.
AC-DC (1-0) 6 11 18 11 — 46
PLATTE-GEDDES (0-2) 8 13 6 10 — 37
Menno 39, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 28
MENNO — Bridget Vaith finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Menno past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 39-28 in the girls’ basketball season opener for both squads.
Paityn Huber scored eight points, Grace Nusz had nine rebounds and Ashton Massey added five assists in the victory.
Megan Reiner led TDA with 15 points and six steals. Emma Faller had six rebounds.
Menno hosts Scotland on Tuesday. TDA travels to Parkston on Tuesday.
Menno won the JV game 28-10.
TRI.-DEL.-ARM. (0-1) 10 4 9 5 — 28
MENNO (1-0) 8 9 13 9 — 39
Niobrara-Verdigre 56, Bloomfield 39
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre claimed a 56-39 victory over Bloomfield in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
No statistics were reported for Niobrara-Veridgre (2-2), which snapped a two-game skid. The Cougars host Crofton on Thursday.
For Bloomfield (1-2), Madison Abbenhaus scored 20 points. Madie Ziegler had 10 points.
Bloomfield travels to Randolph on Thursday.
NIOB.-VERD. (2-2) 7 26 14 9 — 56
BLOOMFIELD (1-2) 8 1 11 19 — 39
Centerville 53, Estelline 30
ESTELLINE — The Centerville Tornadoes built a 28-15 halftime lead on the way to a 53-30 victory over Estelline in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Thea Gust finished with 17 points and five assists for Centerville. Kiera Austin and MacKenzie Meyer each had eight points. Bailey Hansen grabbed eight rebounds and Lillie Eide added five steals and five assists in the victory.
Kenzy Beare led Estelline with 13 points and six rebounds.
Centerville, 2-1, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday. Estelline-Hendricks travels ot Langford on Tuesday.
Centerville won the JV game 47-35.
CENTERVILLE (2-1) 8 20 16 9 — 53
ESTELLINE (0-2) 7 8 5 10 — 30
LCC 61, Randolph 28
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge used a 36-point first half to claim a 61-28 victory over Randolph in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kinsey Hall scored 16 points to lead LCC. Jadynn Urwiler added 14 points in the win.
For Randolph, Erin Engels scored eight points and Jessa Backer added seven points.
L-C-C, 3-1, hosts Ponca on Tuesday. Randolph hosts Wakefield on Tuesday.
L-C-C (3-1) 16 20 14 11 — 61
RANDOLPH (0-3) 6 8 6 8 — 28
MCM 50, Parker 39
PARKER — Ashtyn Wobig scored 23 points, going 5-of-6 from three-point range, to lead McCook Central-Montrose past Parker 50-39 in Big East Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Wobig also had six assists for the Fighting Cougars.
Janae Olson posted 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Parker. Mount Marty track and field recruit Alexis Even had four steals for the Pheasants.
MCM, 1-1, hosts Freeman on Tuesday in Montrose. Parker, 0-1, hosts Baltic on Tuesday.
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. (1-1) 11 13 14 12 — 50
PARKER (0-1) 4 8 12 15 — 39
EP-PJ 67, Wausa 40
ELGIN, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John claimed a 67-40 victory over Wausa in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Keyera Eisenhauer led EP-PJ with 21 points. Ashlynne Charf added 16 points.
No statistics were reported for Wausa, which hosts Gayville-Volin on Tuesday.
EP-PJ, 4-0, travels to Elkhorn Valley on Tuesday.
WAUSA (0-4) 8 7 15 10 — 40
EP-PJ (4-0) 13 8 23 23 — 67
