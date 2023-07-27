VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team is “ready to get going” as fall camp starts Tuesday.

“Everybody around here’s got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder from last year (with) the disappointment with how we finished up (with a 3-8 record),” said Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson. “We’ve got a nucleus of experience (with) guys that understand what playoff football is all about and what it’s going to take to get back there. They’ve set the standard for nothing less than that in the fall of 2023.”

