VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team is “ready to get going” as fall camp starts Tuesday.
“Everybody around here’s got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder from last year (with) the disappointment with how we finished up (with a 3-8 record),” said Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson. “We’ve got a nucleus of experience (with) guys that understand what playoff football is all about and what it’s going to take to get back there. They’ve set the standard for nothing less than that in the fall of 2023.”
USD’s spring game was on Apr. 22. Still, the team kept “great focus” throughout the summer.
“We’ve made tremendous progress as you want to in the summer,” Nielson said. “We’re anxious to get going.”
Nielson touts the team’s depth offensively.
“We’ve got experience up front on offense and in the backfield,” he said. “Having that experience with the depth behind them is something you need over the course of the schedule we play. It’s not just my goal, but those guys have a goal of us being a team that can compete for a championship in 2023.”
Both Nielson and new offensive coordinator Josh Davis are excited for the running back room, which includes Travis Theis, Nate Thomas, Mike Mansaray, Charles Pierre and Keyondray Jones. Davis praised the springs both Pierre and Jones had and singled out Theis as a leader on the team.
“Travis Theis is a really great young man and athlete to work with because he understands football at a high level,” Davis said. “He’s very talented.”
Davis is also excited about the depth the team presents along the offensive line with Isaac Erbes, Joey Lombard, Joe Cotton and Caden Ellingson.
Other leaders that have emerged on offense include Erbes, Theis, wide receiver Carter Bell and quarterback Aidan Bouman.
“Aidan Bouman has accepted the role as the returning starter at quarterback and understands the importance of the leadership that position needs,” Nielson said.
During the summer months, Davis likes the camaraderie of the offense, whether they are hanging out after practice at the pool or playing frisbee golf. He added the team “grew as a football team and as a family” through the summer.
“It’s no secret that young men that care about each other perform,” he said. “We’re developing that. It’s always a work in progress, but it’s an important part of what we want our culture to be — togetherness and love for one another.”
Despite his prior history at his alma mater, South Dakota State, Davis said that “life’s getting back to normal for me” after his family made the move to Vermillion.
“The Coyote red is in my blood now,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to getting rolling this fall.”
Davis enjoyed meeting and learning about individual players on the team.
“I know a little bit more about what makes them tick,” he said. “It’s an important part of my job.”
Looking at the film from the spring game, Nielson said the offense looked more comfortable within Davis’ system.
“They improved and played with a lot of confidence,” Nielson said.
Davis called the spring game “a step in the right direction” as the offense was “by far the cleanest we’ve looked as an 11-man unit as an offense.”
“Those young men learned a lot,” Davis said. “It gave us a good stepping stone to what we wanted to go through the summer and revisit. I learned a lot as a coach as we put together a fall camp install (about) where our focus needs to be as we go into the season.
“I appreciate Coach Nielsen’s patience with our offense last spring, allowing us to make some mistakes and get it cleaned up and his patience with me as a new offensive coordinator. The plan is to put a competitive football team on the field and have a chance to win every game that we play in the fourth quarter. Offensively, I’m excited for our contribution to that.”
The Coyotes open the season at SEC foe Missouri Aug. 31. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
