VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball program is starting fresh in the 2022-23 season.
It wasn’t necessarily by choice for the team, however.
When former Coyotes head coach Dawn Plitzuweit left for West Virginia, things were going to change for the Coyotes. Once the starting five left to graduation and the transfer portal, things were going to feel new.
Kayla Karius was announced as the new head coach of the Coyotes April 10, and since then she has taken a fresh approach with the team. At media day, she talked about wanting to build chemistry organically within the group.
Assistant head coach Ty Margenthaler, who spoke at the Yankton Quarterback Club Wednesday, said he has liked the way the team has developed and that the team will work towards the familiar feeling of winning within the program.
“We expect to win,” Margenthaler said. “Our program wins. That’s what we’re expected to do and want to do. But getting better is our biggest (focus). This group needs continue to get better. If we can do those things daily, we’ll be at where we want to be at the end of the year.”
Margenthaler admits that while the team has end-of-the-year goals, they are taking things day-by-day.
“Game number one is all we’re thinking about, then we’ll move to game two. Right now, our focus quite honestly is two things: getting better daily, and (our first game against) Midland (Nov. 7). Those are two things that we’re really concerned about, and then we’ll move on after that.”
The team and fans will have quite a few things to look forward to in game two of the season. USD will host No. 21 Creighton, whom they defeated 73-71 in Omaha last season, on Nov. 10. The Coyotes will raise their 2022 Sweet 16 banner during the game.
While numerous aspects of the culture under Plitzuweit helped the Coyotes to a 29-6 record and a Sweet 16 appearance last season, including that team’s collective experience, Margenthaler echoed Karius’ sentiments that aspects of the culture their coaching staff wants to curate needs to be grown organically.
“It’s going to be our culture that’s going to win out,” Margenthaler said. “We talk a lot about our culture. We talk about how we want to play daily. We’re sticking with those principles.”
Margenthaler stated that the team has seen leadership from senior Macy Guebert and sophomore Grace Larkins, who was the Summit League’s Sixth Woman of the Year last season.
“Those two are really our ‘glue’,” Margenthaler said. “We need them to be good every night. The leadership (from them) off the courts have been great, and they’ve been doing it on the court as well.”
While the team traveled to Greece in the first part of August, the team was not able to go against other competition besides a male scout team until Tuesday.
The Coyotes won an exhibition contest 81-50 against South Dakota School of Mines Tuesday. Margenthaler said that Larkins, who scored 17 points in the contest, did a “tremendous job” of attacking the rim.
“Grace got some shots in the open court off transition,” Margenthaler said. “She attacks the rim well.”
Alexi Hempe added 17 points for the Coyotes.
Teams that play more up-tempo, like the Coyotes, are more prone to turnovers in Margenthaler’s eyes. USD is still practicing and getting better at going up tempo and showed some growing pains in the contest as they had 18 turnovers.
“We know that (with) pushing the ball and running more, we are going to turn over (the basketball) a little more,” Margenthaler said. “(With) going back and watching film, there are turnovers that we had that we could correct. It’s something that’s going to happen, but we do think we are a team that can run it and get some easier baskets.”
The Coyotes will have an opportunity to get better as they open the 2022-23 season against Midland Monday night. Game time at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center is set for 7 p.m.
2022-23 Season Schedule
11/7 vs. Midland 7 p.m.
11/10 vs. Creighton 7 p.m.
11/13 at Bradley 2 p.m.
11/16 vs. Bellevue 7 p.m.
11/20 at Saint Louis 3 p.m.
11/25 vs. Santa Clara ^ 1 p.m.
11/26 vs. Fordham ^ 1 p.m.
12/2 at No. Colorado 7 p.m.
12/6 vs. Drake 7 p.m.
12/11 vs. Montana noon
12/14 vs. UT Martin 5:30 p.m.
12/19 vs. Kansas City 7 p.m.
12/21 vs. Oral Roberts 7 p.m.
12/29 at St. Thomas 7 p.m.
12/31 at Western Illinois 2 p.m.
1/5 vs. North Dakota 7 p.m.
1/7 vs. North Dakota St. 1 p.m.
1/14 at South Dakota St. 1 p.m.
1/19 at Denver 7 p.m.
1/21 at Omaha noon
1/26 vs. Western Illinois 7 p.m.
1/28 vs. St. Thomas 1 p.m.
2/2 at North Dakota St. 7 p.m.
2/4 at North Dakota 1 p.m.
2/11 vs. South Dakota St. 1 p.m.
2/16 vs. Omaha 7 p.m.
2/18 vs. Denver 1 p.m.
2/23 at Oral Roberts 7 p.m.
2/25 at Kansas City 2 p.m.
3/3-7 Summit League (SF)
^ - Las Vegas Holiday Classic
