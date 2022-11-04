Grace Larkins
Buy Now

South Dakota guard Grace Larkins drives to the basket during a home game in the 2021-22 season. Larkins, the 2022 Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year, is one of the returning players for the Coyotes, under first-year head coach Kayla Karius.

 Bailey Zubke/P&D

VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball program is starting fresh in the 2022-23 season.

It wasn’t necessarily by choice for the team, however.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.