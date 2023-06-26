HARRISBURG — Yankton split with Harrisburg Maroon in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
In the opener, Yankton rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Harrisburg 4-2.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 5:57 am
Drew Ryken, Matthew Sheldon and Jace McCorkell each had a hit for Yankton.
Isaiah Schelhaas struck out six in six innings of work for the victory. Mac Ryken pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Harrisburg built an early lead on the way to a 5-2 victory in the nightcap.
Lucas Kampshoff had two hits for Yankton. Schelhaas also had a hit.
Sean Turner took the loss. Samuel Kampshoff struck out six in three innings of no-hit relief.
Yankton, 17-6, hosts Sioux Falls East and Sioux Falls West on Wednesday.
S.F. East 6-7, Yankton Juniors 4-8
Yankton split with Sioux Falls East in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton scored six runs in the first inning and held on to win the nightcap 8-7.
Easton Feser posted a triple and three RBI for Yankton. Owen Wishon, Cohen Zahrbock and Kael Garry each had a hit in the victory, as Yankton took advantage of 11 East walks.
Easton Nelson struck out two in 2 2/3 innings of work for the victory. Tyson Prouty pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
In the opener, Sioux Falls East scored twice in the seventh inning to claim a 6-4 victory.
Wishon had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Zahrbock, Garry, Prouty, Kaden Hughes and Trey Sager each had a hit. Sager drove in two runs in the effort.
Zahrbock took the loss in relief.
Yankton travels to face Harrisburg Gold on Thursday.
Brandon Valley 7-8, Lakers 6-7
BRANDON — Brandon Valley claimed a pair of one-run victories over the Yankton Lakers in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
In the opener, Brandon Valley rallied from a 6-1 deficit to claim a 7-6 victory.
Steven Hunhoff doubled for Yankton. Isaac Olnes, Whitaker Hanson and Damian Janish each had a hit.
Nathan Weber took the loss in relief.
Brandon Valley scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth for an 8-7 victory in the nightcap.
Hunhoff had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Madden McQuade doubled, driving in three. Janish had the other Yankton hit.
McQuade took the loss, striking out five.
The Lakers travel to Gayville-Volin on Thursday.
