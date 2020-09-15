A late goal helped Sioux Falls Roosevelt outlast Yankton 2-1 in boys’ soccer action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Yankton led 1-0 on an Alex Nockels break-away goal in the first half. But the defending Class AA champion Rough Riders (6-1) tied the match, then took the lead for good with four minutes to play.
“They were bigger, stronger and more physical than us,” said Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring. “The game got very physical and we got tired.
“But I thought our guys fought, scrapped and played with a lot of heart.”
Yankton dropped to 4-5 on the season, but the young team continued to show progress, Dannenbring said.
“We’ve improved in a lot of areas, and we’re going to keep improving,” he said. “We’re three goals from being 7-2.”
Yankton travels to Brookings on Sept. 22. Even though the Bobcats are 1-7 and seeded below the Bucks, they are not to be overlooked, Dannenbring said.
“None of them are gimmies,” he said. “Everyone seems to be beating somebody.”
