Tuesday’s Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships was a learning experience for the Yankton Bucks boys’ tennis team. Coach Ryan Hage is hoping the Bucks take those lessons to state.
Yankton begins play in the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Tennis Tournament on Monday in Sioux Falls.
Yankton earned a fifth place finish in the ESD, with the Bucks playing for a league title at two singles and a doubles flight.
“We knew going into ESD that it was very evenly matched,” Hage said. “Overall, were our guys happy? Probably not, but that’s what you’d expect from a group of competitive guys.
“It was a great learning experience.”
For the Bucks, only junior Gage Becker had competed in a conference tournament before.
“We left a few points on the board, but our guys learned from that,” Hage said. “It wasn’t because we played poorly. Other teams played well.”
The only other Buck with high-level tournament experience — freshman Miles Krajewski — was in Spain competing for a spot on the Team USA para-badminton team. Krajewski is expected to return this weekend, just in time for state.
Becker, runner-up at flight one at ESD, will bring a 22-4 record into state. He has a chance to be the top seed, as he has a 2-1 record against Huron’s Eh Dah (18-6), the other top contender for the 1-seed.
Seventh Harrison Krajewski boasts an 18-8 record, including a runner-up finish at flight five singles at ESD. All of Krajewski’s losses this season came against Class AA competition, including a loss to Watertown’s Curtis Sneden that Krajewski avenged at ESD.
“Harrison’s playing as well as anybody right now,” Hage said.
Miles Krajewski takes a 12-6 record into flight six singles, with a loss to Mitchell’s Luke Jerke (22-9) as his only Class A setback.
“Miles will be a top seed for sure,” Hage said. “He’s a tough, gritty, savvy opponent.”
Eighth grader Zac Briggs earned the consolation title at flight three singles, and takes a 16-9 record into state. Junior Ryan Schulte is 16-9 after finishing third at flight four singles at ESD. Junior Keaton List is 4-20 on the season at flight two singles.
“Zac has beaten some quality players. Ryan is looking for a nice seed, as the majority of his losses are to (Class) AA opponents,” Hage said. “In the end, it doesn’t matter what your seed is. It matters how you’re playing.”
Becker and senior Quentin Moser are 7-15 at flight one doubles. Schulte and List are 13-12 at flight two doubles, including a consolation title at ESD. Harrison Krajewski and Briggs are 20-6 at flight three doubles, including a runner-up finish at ESD.
Hage hopes there are two lessons his Bucks learned from ESD: start strong and keep fighting for as long as you’re in the tournament.
“It helped them understand that the first round match is critical in a tournament,” he said. “But there are always points to be scored.”
Competition begins Monday at 9 a.m., utilizing both McKennan Park and Kuehn Park in Sioux Falls. Saturday’s final rounds will be played at McKennan Park.
Vermillion
Kari Jensen’s Vermillion squad will have a mix of older and younger players when they take the court at state.
Senior Ramiro Lafente (3-10) has competed at flight one singles for the Tanagers, with eighth grader Caiden Mandernach (0-13) at flight two, seventh grader Lucas Green (1-11) at flight three, seventh grader Caleb Reins at flight four (0-12), senior Tyler Mann (1-11) at flight five and eighth grader Theo Wittmuss (0-12) at flight six.
Lafuente and Mandernach (0-12) have competed at flight one doubles, with Green and Mann (0-6) at flight two and Reins and Wittmuss (0-6) at flight three.
