Facing a team they had beaten one week earlier, the Mount Marty volleyball team defeated Presentation College, 3-1, in a match Tuesday night in the Cimpl Arena.
The win raised MMU’s record to 2-0.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Facing a team they had beaten one week earlier, the Mount Marty volleyball team defeated Presentation College, 3-1, in a match Tuesday night in the Cimpl Arena.
The win raised MMU’s record to 2-0.
“This was good, exciting volleyball,” said MMU head coach Belen Albertos noted. “We were certainly very evenly matched, and the back and forth kind of play showed why.”
The close match opened with the Lancers winning game one, 28-26. Neither team held a lead larger than two through the game, and the longest runs each team had was three points.
In the second set, Presentation caught fire. The Saints broke a 3-3 tie by scoring four unanswered points for a 7-3 lead. The teams were tied seven times in that second game, trading the lead six times until Presentation tied things at 20-20. The Lancers, thanks to pair of kills by Gabby Ruth and a huge blocked spike, ran off the final five points to stake a 25-20 win. MMU was ahead 2-0 in sets.
But the Saints came marching back in the third set, which was equally as even. The third set saw the score tied 11 times. Presentation jumped ahead 6-2, but MMU battled back to tie things at 6-6. Each squad mustered runs of three but no one led by more than two. After edging out to a 20-18 lead, the Saints fell victim to a MMU run of five points. Erika Langloss (kill) and Alexis Kirkman (ace serve) sparked that run, which gave the Mount a 23-20 margin.
But the Saints got on a roll and outscored MMU 6-1 to win the set, 26-24. Mount Marty had four unforced errors that aided the Presentation rally.
“After that third game, I told the girls they needed to focus on our game plan,” Albertos stated. The coach noted that she and her team had watched video of the first meeting “many times” through the days leading up to the match. “We knew them quite well, and we worked hard on the defense and offense we wanted to use on them.”
Whatever Albertos said in the huddle, prior to set four, worked. The Lancers broke from the gate to collect a 9-4 lead. Allison Jones had three kills and an ace block to pace the Lancers. The Saints cut the gap to 14-9 but MMU went on a four-point tear, thanks to kills by Julie Weber (2), Kirkman, and Langloss, to stretch the lead to 18-9.
The teams traded points until the score stood 21-13. Then the Mount rattled off the final points to secure the win, 25-13.
“Both teams played well,” added Albertos. “I was glad to see us focus in that fourth game and execute the game plan.”
Mount Marty was led by Jadie DeLange, 20 kills; Zoie Bertsch, 24 digs; Katelyn Chytka, 20 digs; Erika Langloss, 33 assists; Gabby Ruth, 11 kills; Alexis Kirkman, 10 kills; Julie Weber, 8 kills, 23 assists; Allison Jones, 10 kills.
The Lancers, 2-0, play host to York College, at 6 p.m. tonight in Cimpl Arena.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.