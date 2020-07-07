Yankton Fury Red and Norfolk Kelly’s split a girls’ softball doubleheader on Tuesday at Riverside
Yankton rallied from an early deficit to claim the opener 8-5.
Jenna Cox had two doubles and two RBI to lead Yankton. Kara Klemme and Brenna Steele each doubled. Lucky Mason had a hit and drove in two runs. Lainie Keller, Emma Wiese, Hannah Christopherson and Emma Heine each had a hit in the victory.
Grace Day and Amaya Smith each doubled for Norfolk.
Emma Wiese picked up the win, striking out three in the four-inning contest. Day took the loss.
In the nightcap, Mattie Young’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth lifted Norfolk to a 6-5 victory.
Madisyn Cunningham doubled and singled in the win.
Kelsey O’Neill went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three runs scored for Yankton. Keller had a pair of hits. Cox also tripled. Emma Weise doubled. Klemme and Heine each had a hit for the Fury Fire.
Day pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win. Ellie Wiese took the loss.
Pender 7-8, Fury Red 0-4
PENDER, Neb. — Pender earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Fury Red in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, a five-run fifth inning helped Pender secure a 7-0 victory.
Grace Brockberg had two hits for Yankton. Annika Gordon, Brooklyn Townsend, Paige Hatch, Regan Garry, Camryn Zoeller, Olivia Girard and Izzy Wintz each had a hit in the effort.
Bailey Sample took the loss.
Pender scored five runs in the first and held on for an 8-4 victory in the nightcap.
Hannah Sailer had two of Yankton’s four hits. Girard and Hatch each had a hit and two RBI for Fury Red.
Garry took the loss.
Yankton, 9-5-1, travels to Hartford on Monday.
Fury Black 15-16, Wakefield 0-1
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Yankton Fury Black rolled to a pair of 15-run victories over Wakefield, Nebraska, in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Yankton’s Olivia Binde struck out seven in a four-inning shutout as Fury Black won the opener 15-0.
Emma Eichacker went 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored to lead Yaknton. Binde doubled and singled, driving in three runs. Camryn Koletzky, Payton Moser, Lydia Yost, Emma Herrboldt and Brenna Suhr each had a hit in the effort.
Binde scattered three hits and walked just one batter in the win.
Lydia Yost held Wakefield to one hit over three innings in a 16-1 Yankton victory in the nightcap.
Binde, Koletzky and Lydia Yost each had a hit for Yankton (12-9), which took advantage of 13 walks.
Lydia Yost struck out six batters in the win.
